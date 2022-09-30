Read full article on original website
Related
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate’s top Democrat says. The announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, of New York, had pushed Micron and the company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrota, to consider upstate New York for its factory. It also comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles. The bill was aimed at bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China and avoiding another chip shortage like the one that derailed the auto and tech industries during the pandemic. Schumer confirmed to The Associated Press that Micron plans to bring its plant to the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, New York, near Syracuse, after speaking with the company’s leaders.
Forget Water Slides. This Massive $17.5 Million Utah Manse Comes With Its Own Indoor Water Park.
Who says luxury has to be grown up? One newly listed Utah manse promises to offer as much indoor fun as your inner child can handle. Built in 2013, the Hobble Creek Canyon mega-mansion is currently the largest home for sale in the state, with a whopping 50,738 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths and an eight-car garage. What’s more, the compound is basically a luxe entertainment center, with a two-lane bowling alley, an indoor basketball court and loads of outrageous amenities—one of which will render a visit to the local water park totally redundant. Located an...
Comments / 0