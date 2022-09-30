ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, VA

WBTM

Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County

The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Regional Airport honors Chauncey Spencer Senior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport was unveiled this weekend to honor an influential founding member of the National Airmen’s Association. Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. made it possible for people of color to be trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
VIRGINIA STATE
vaco.org

Visit Campbell County and the Campbell County Courthouse

Contractor: Lindsay Shoemaker (Shumaker) Description: The building faces southeast and is a two story red colored brick structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Rustburg to the northeast of the courthouse. The building is “T” shaped with the south front having a large portico with four white colored Doric columns rising to a wide pediment at the roof line. Stairs ascend to the second story entrance which is framed with white colored wood. On the center of the roof is an octagonal cupola with green colored dome. The roof is hipped. The former courtroom is located on the first story. The contractor, Lindsay Shoemaker (Shumaker), also constructed the courthouse in Pittsylvania County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man injured after Franklin County hit-and-run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday. Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook. The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crews working to restore power in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. crash lands driver in hospital

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County. Bedford emergency officials report the call came in around 3:21 p.m. for the report of an entrapment located near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. Officials say when...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Fallen tree in Campbell Co. caused fatal crash: VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. This crash occurred at the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road. A 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree fell across it police said. Police also said...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin Co. crash cleared along 220S

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash along 220S is causing delays Saturday night. The road is closed at 15mi south of I-581/VA-24, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Man Sentenced for Role in El Parral Shootout

A Ridgeway man has been sentenced for his involvement in a shootout in the El Parral parking lot in Martinsville earlier this year. According to the Martinsville Bulletin, 27 year-old Laquon Deshawn Moss has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 17 years and six months suspended for amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Altavista falls to Appomattox in Dogwood District match

APPOMATTOX, Va. – A couple of games from Week 6 1st and 10 were pushed into the following week, including a Dogwood District collision between Altavista and Appomattox. Appomattox had a brutal early schedule, and on Monday, they were looking to get things cranked into gear for the district match.
ALTAVISTA, VA

