Contractor: Lindsay Shoemaker (Shumaker) Description: The building faces southeast and is a two story red colored brick structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Rustburg to the northeast of the courthouse. The building is “T” shaped with the south front having a large portico with four white colored Doric columns rising to a wide pediment at the roof line. Stairs ascend to the second story entrance which is framed with white colored wood. On the center of the roof is an octagonal cupola with green colored dome. The roof is hipped. The former courtroom is located on the first story. The contractor, Lindsay Shoemaker (Shumaker), also constructed the courthouse in Pittsylvania County.

