WDBJ7.com
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
WBTM
Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County
The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
WSLS
Lynchburg Regional Airport honors Chauncey Spencer Senior
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport was unveiled this weekend to honor an influential founding member of the National Airmen’s Association. Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. made it possible for people of color to be trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II.
WSLS
One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
vaco.org
Visit Campbell County and the Campbell County Courthouse
Contractor: Lindsay Shoemaker (Shumaker) Description: The building faces southeast and is a two story red colored brick structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Rustburg to the northeast of the courthouse. The building is “T” shaped with the south front having a large portico with four white colored Doric columns rising to a wide pediment at the roof line. Stairs ascend to the second story entrance which is framed with white colored wood. On the center of the roof is an octagonal cupola with green colored dome. The roof is hipped. The former courtroom is located on the first story. The contractor, Lindsay Shoemaker (Shumaker), also constructed the courthouse in Pittsylvania County.
WSLS
Man injured after Franklin County hit-and-run
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday. Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook. The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.
WSLS
Crews working to restore power in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
Danville siblings will split $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize
Siblings are often encouraged to share, and that's no different with Jesse Perkins and his sister Mary Crider. The duo, who both live in the City of Danville, will be splitting a $1 million Mega Millions prize that they won from playing the Virginia Lottery.
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash lands driver in hospital
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County. Bedford emergency officials report the call came in around 3:21 p.m. for the report of an entrapment located near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. Officials say when...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect identified in case of stolen off-road vehicle, guns in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Vicent Crews, 29 of Nathalie, is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Larceny of a firearm after a Can-Am off-road vehicle, multiple guns and other items were stolen along Red House Road near the Campbell/Charlotte County line on September 7, 2022. The...
WSET
Fallen tree in Campbell Co. caused fatal crash: VSP
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. This crash occurred at the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road. A 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree fell across it police said. Police also said...
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crash cleared along 220S
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash along 220S is causing delays Saturday night. The road is closed at 15mi south of I-581/VA-24, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WBTM
Man Sentenced for Role in El Parral Shootout
A Ridgeway man has been sentenced for his involvement in a shootout in the El Parral parking lot in Martinsville earlier this year. According to the Martinsville Bulletin, 27 year-old Laquon Deshawn Moss has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 17 years and six months suspended for amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
WSLS
Altavista falls to Appomattox in Dogwood District match
APPOMATTOX, Va. – A couple of games from Week 6 1st and 10 were pushed into the following week, including a Dogwood District collision between Altavista and Appomattox. Appomattox had a brutal early schedule, and on Monday, they were looking to get things cranked into gear for the district match.
