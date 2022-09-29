ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park

A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
