A party turned violent over the weekend in New Iberia and sheriff's deputies believe they have the young man and the teenagers responsible for what happened. Late Saturday night, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots in the area of the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia as reports came in that they were fired at a teenager's party. Through social media, deputies were able to identify 18-year-old Jaydin Walker as one of the shooters. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO