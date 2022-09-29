Read full article on original website
Second Online Threat Against Lafayette High Has LPSS and Lafayette Police On Alert
After a six-hour lockdown on Monday prompted by online threats against students and faculty, a new threat has the Lafayette Parish School System and Lafayette Police increasing law enforcement presence at Lafayette High School. LPSS announced Monday night that a second threat against LHS was discovered and that the school...
2 Arrested After Threat of Violence Locks Down Lafayette High School Campus for Most of the Day
After a chaotic school day filled with anxiety for parents, students, and faculty members, authorities are now sharing details on what led to Monday's lockdown at Lafayette High. Concerned parents could be seen lining Congress street across from the school, praying for positive news as the school was surrounded by...
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
There have been two fatal hit-and-run crashes in St. Martin Parish in the last two months, and Sheriff Becket Breaux is making a change for sheriff's deputies according to KLFY. Breaux says he has informed deputies,. "If someone is walking on the side of the road, pick them up and...
Lafayette Shooting: Teenager Arrested After Opelousas Man Dies in Neighborhood Near Debaillon Park
A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Lafayette After Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Victim
It seems like fentanyl is everywhere. Whether it's legal drugs you can buy over the internet or illegal drugs you can buy in the streets, you never know if it's laced with the highly potent and deadly drug that has swept the nation. As the new year began, Barrett Davidson...
Ville Platte Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting House Fire with People Sleeping Inside
The State Fire Marshal's Office is reporting that a Ville Platte man has been arrested for allegedly setting a home on fire with people inside, some of whom were relatives. The St. Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office teamed up to investigate after a fire was set at a mobile home while people were inside sleeping on Thursday, September 29.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Pizzaville USA Closes Lafayette Location
According to a report by The Acadiana Advocate, it appears that the Lafayette location of Pizzaville USA has closed. It is unknown when the location at 1540 Johnston St. near UL's campus closed, but there is a sign on the door indicating that the building is available for lease. The...
Lafayette Man Needs your Help in Finding Boat Stolen From Driveway [PHOTOS]
A Lafayette man is asking for your help in locating a boat that was stolen from his driveway. As you can see here, an SUV attached the boat and drove off with it from Brentwood Blvd. The theft was all caught on home surveillance video and if you recognize this...
Man Arrested After Shots Ring Out at Party in New Iberia, Sheriff Issues Warning to Parents
A party turned violent over the weekend in New Iberia and sheriff's deputies believe they have the young man and the teenagers responsible for what happened. Late Saturday night, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots in the area of the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia as reports came in that they were fired at a teenager's party. Through social media, deputies were able to identify 18-year-old Jaydin Walker as one of the shooters. He was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
Expect Heavy Traffic Around Cajun Field and The Cajundome This Saturday
UL-Lafayette is celebrating homecoming this Saturday at Cajun Field and for those planning to attend the game, you may want to arrive early. Another major event is happening at the Cjundome Convention Center this weekend, Louisiana Comic Con, and the event is expected to draw a large crowd this Saturday (On Game Day).
The Deepest Lake in Louisiana Isn’t the Lake You’re Thinking
Louisiana has some wonderful lakes, but most of them aren't very deep, relatively speaking. Toledo Bend, on the Louisiana border with Texas, might just be the state's best-known lake, but is it the deepest? Is White Lake the deepest? Lake Pontchartrain?. The answer will surprise you - if only for...
Crowley Rep. John Stefanski Announces 2023 Bid For Attorney General
Representative John Stefanski of Crowley has become one of the first to officially announce a bid for statewide office in 2023, telling supporters that he is running for Attorney General next year. “As the top law enforcement officer in Louisiana, my first priority will be defending Louisiana families against the...
Over 40 Things a Cajun Might Say
Cajuns are fun, caring, food-loving people but we can say some crazy stuff. When it comes to communication and the way we speak, an outsider might be lost, to say the least. One almost has to be from our neck of the woods to "get it". There's no place like...
Abbeville City Council Votes to Lift Moratorium on Food Trucks
Abbeville has had a food truck moratorium for some time but all that changed today. The Abbeville City Council voted to lift the food truck moratorium. So now Abbeville may soon see more food trucks in the area. This change not only benefits the food truck owners but also benefits...
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy Tells Critics to ‘Call a Crackhead’ in Latest Campaign Ad
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has a message for anyone who is critical of him or the police. In his latest campaign ad, Kennedy zeroes in on the violent crime that has been plaguing cities like New Orleans and other areas of Louisiana. Kennedy criticized "woke leaders" who "blame the police" by ending his ad with a one-liner that caused the clip to go viral almost instantly.
Hotel Bentley—One of Louisiana’s Most Haunted Spots
There are some spooky places in Louisiana. Most people automatically think of New Orleans when they hear about paranormal activity but there have been sightings of spirits and ghosts all across the state of Louisiana. One spot that is said to be a paranormal hot spot is the Hotel Bentley...
Breaux Bridge Citywide Garage Sale Returns for its 16th Year
The Breaux Bridge Citywide Garage sale is back. Each year for the last 16 years the Breux Bridge Citywide Garage has been a hit and a can't-miss event. This year the event will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8 am to 4 pm throughout the entire city of Breaux Bridge.
‘Paint the Town Red’ Photos from Around Lafayette
It's Homecoming Week at the University of Louisiana and businesses across Lafayette are showing their UL Pride. This year's theme for UL's Homecoming is "All Roads Lead to Vermilion and White" which, of course, are the school's colors. Today was the judging day for the Paint the Town Red competition...
Aerial Shots Show Enormous Response to Hurricane Ian in Florida [PHOTOS]
After Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, it left over 2 Million people without electricity. Well, how about some good news for those there without power? Thousands of electrical workers and linemen have already set up a staging area in Florida and they are just waiting to move into the affected area.
