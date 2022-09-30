Atlantic Girl’s and Boy’s Cross Country Teams Finish 10th at Southeast Polk

(Avoca) AHSTW matches up with Audubon in volleyball Tuesday night. The Lady Vikes are 7-19, the Wheelers are 10-12. AHSTW’s last outing was a 3-0 sweep of IKM-Manning on Thursday for their first conference win. “We are starting to play a little bit better and showing improvements in certain aspects of our game, especially offensively. It was good to see the girls step up and go out and get that win. They’ve been working really hard on trying to make sure we get good passes so we can have good sets and good swings. I thought we were serving aggressively which was good to see. Overall I hope it can give us some confidence going into this last part of the season.”

WALNUT, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO