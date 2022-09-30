Atlantic Girl’s and Boy’s Cross Country Teams Finish 10th at Southeast Polk
(Altoona) The Atlantic Girls and Boys Cross Country team finished 10th at the Southeast Polk Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
Ava Rush led the girl’s squad with a 16th place finish, Claire Pellett, 21st; Belle Berg, 49; Mariah Huffman; 64, Katina Williams; 70, Hailey Huffman, 74; and Faith Altman finished in 76th place.
Des Moines, Roosevelt won the meet with 78-points, and Atlantic scored 220.
The Atlantic Boys scored 281 points. Alex Sonntag led the Trojans with a 37th place finish, Bennett Whetstone, 50th, Devon Fields, 60th, Tyrell Williams, 66, Christian Thompson, 68th, Braden Spurr, 70th, and Mason McFadden, 78th.
Southeast Polk won the boy’s team title with 59 points.
