ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces child tax rebates will start being issued this week

WARWICK, RI – Governor Dan McKee announced today the state will start issuing Child Tax Rebates to qualifying families beginning today, Monday, October 3. Child Tax Rebate payments are one of the important ways Rhode Island families benefit from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget signed by Governor McKee and approved by the General Assembly. The budget provides targeted taxpayer relief for Rhode Islanders, makes historic investments to address the housing crisis, and strengthens Rhode Island’s economy while providing financial relief to families, veterans, and local businesses.
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Bail Continued For Westerly Man In Massachusetts Crash

The one-hundred-thousand dollars has been continued for a driver accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists in Franklin County. Ryan O'Farrell of Westerly, Rhode Island faces numerous charges, including operating under the influence of drugs, for the crash on Route 10 in Northfield, Massachusetts. A Superior Court judge reaffirmed...
WESTERLY, RI
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WEST WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Kingstown, RI
South Kingstown, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Sowams School closed in Barrington due to an emergency

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Sowams School in Barrington will be closed Tuesday. In email to parents Tuesday morning, the district wrote: “Due to a school emergency, Sowams is closed today, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. We apologize for the late notice. Staff report for a meeting at 8 a.m. All other schools are open.”
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Cottrell Bridge reopens in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Cottrell Bridge reopened Monday in Westerly. The bridge connecting Route 78 and Route 1 was closed down since July. Construction began on July 5. “This is another example of RIDOT meeting the needs of the community, employing innovative bridge construction methods to replace this bridge as quickly as possible and provide a safe, modern bridge that will serve Westerly for decades to come,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said.
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Newsradio Ri
ABC6.com

Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters

A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness

(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
WESTERLY, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Turnto10.com

John DePetro case back in court on Monday

(WJAR) — The case of radio talk show host John DePetro was back in court on Monday. A pretrial conference was held in Kent County District Court. Electronic court records show the next hearing was set for Oct. 17. DePetro is facing trespassing charges in Warwick. He was arrested...
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Temporary bike path opens at Hope Street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new temporary one-mile trail opened off of Hope Street Saturday. The path can be used for walking, jogging, and biking on the East Side of Providence. Jill Eschelman of the Providence Streets Coalition told ABC 6 News that there are a lot of bikers...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $600,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $600,000. From the seaside towns of Narragansett and Newport to a condo on one of the most coveted, historic streets in America, the options are tremendous. And, if you need to get pricing on...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Uprise RI

With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office

#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
HOPKINTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy