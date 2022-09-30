ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh native, ‘Eyewitness News’ creator Al Primo dies

By Rob Owen
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRbMl_0iGWfVZR00

Many of the conventions of TV news today — on local newscasts or cable news or the “Today” show — originated in the mind of Pittsburgh native Al Primo, a University of Pittsburgh graduate who worked at Pittsburgh’s WDTV, which was re-christened KDKA-TV during his tenure as a news writer, reporter, anchor and eventually assistant news director at the station.

It was after Primo’s stint at KDKA that he created the “Eyewitness News” format at KYW-TV in Philadelphia.

Former WTAE-TV news director Joe Rovitto, Al Primo’s cousin, said Primo’s approach to TV news may seem patented today, but it was anything but the norm when the “Eyewitness News” format launched on KYW-TV in 1965.

“That format for its day was very forward-thinking,” Rovitto said.

Not only did Primo, who grew up in Perrysville, expand the news from a 15-minute report to 30 minutes, but he changed what it looked like.

“Before Al, it was a 15-minute newscast with a male, usually white, anchor narrating the news almost like a recitation of the day’s events,” said Brian Calfano, a journalism professor at the University of Cincinnati who had recently begun work on a documentary film about Primo. “Primo took that model and turned it on its head. He said we’re going to involve reporters and put them on the scene and be eyewitnesses to the stories our audience experiences on a daily basis.”

Primo, 87, died of cancer Thursday at his home in Old Greenwich, Conn., where services will be held at a date that’s yet to be determined.

The concept of a “news team” — what NBC’s “Today” would later christen “America’s First Family” — originated with Primo.

“Dad was extremely empathetic and sympathetic,” said Primo’s eldest daughter, Valeri Primo Lack. “He felt the joys and the sorrows of the people around him in his life. For him, the news was like a family for many people who lived alone or were having trouble in their lives or doing great in their lives. He wanted people to feel like they were sitting down at home, expanding their lives and families by relating to the people reading the news.”

In addition to adding the faces of reporters to TV newscasts, Primo also diversified the ranks of reporters on TV.

“He had a fervent belief that a news team should look like the community it covers,” Calfano said, noting Primo hired Geraldo Rivera after Primo moved from KYW to New York City’s WABC-TV in 1968, taking its newscast from worst to first in the ratings.

“It was terribly important for him to hire minorities and women,” said Primo Lack.

Rivera said he was serving as an informal spokesperson for a group of Puerto Rican activists who took over a block of Spanish Harlem at the time Primo was looking to diversify his news ranks. Primo asked a reporter from a rival station if she knew any Puerto Rican men and the woman suggested Rivera, who had been interviewed on “Today.” “I’d never really seen a reporter consciously at work,” Rivera said. “I used to joke at the time that the only reporter I ever saw on the job before I took the job was Jimmy Olsen from the old ‘Superman.’”

Rivera said Primo sponsored him for a three-month journalism graduate program at Columbia and hired Rivera the day he graduated in 1970.

“He was instrumental in my life and career and a dear friend,” Rivera said. “Al Primo was the seminal figure in the modernization of television news. He was a pioneer in terms of integrating news teams. He really changed the face of television news in terms of diversity inclusion, broadening the scope of it and he made urban reporting much more vivid.”

The “Eyewitness News” format included banter between anchors and reporters on set and a theme song recycled from the 1967 movie “Cool Hand Luke,” the Lalo Schifrin-composed “Tar Sequence.”

After his stint at WABC, Primo went to ABC in 1972 to run news for ABC’s owned and operated stations and executive produced “The Reasoner Report,” featuring Harry Reasoner. The show was canceled in 1975 and Primo departed the network to work as a TV news consultant.

But Primo wasn’t done innovating. In 1999, he created foreigntv.com and hired Peter Arnett after he was dropped from CNN. It didn’t last, but it was an attempt at streaming news almost a decade before online video took off in earnest.

In 2002, Primo launched the syndicated program “Teen Kids News,” now in its 20th season.

“He wanted to do a program for kids and teenagers where they could understand and relate to the stories without being horrified,” Primo Lack said, noting the program will continue after her father’s death. “He helped so many kids in their lives, in their careers. He got so many letters from teachers saying they played [‘Teen Kids News’] in their classrooms in all sorts of rural places.”

Rivera said he remained close with the Primos over the past 50 years “to the extent that we sent our daughter, Sol, to be one of his kid reporters on ‘Teen Kids News.’”

Primo Lack said her father instilled in her and the children at “Teen Kids News” the importance and power of communication.

“Being able to get your message and your word out whilst at the same time actually listening and hearing other people and not waiting for your turn to talk — that was a big lesson he gave me,” she said. “Communication was always in his blood.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking ‘Dahmer,’ regional Emmy Awards for local TV news, ‘Alaska Daily’

In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including the Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmys, where TRIBLive.com won three awards, WQED won nine (including overall excellence), WPXI was awarded five, KDKA took home two and the Pittsburgh Penguins won three. WTAE won none. Local individual winners included WPXI’s Gordon Loesch (best anchor, news), former WPXIer Mike Holden (best reporter), Dan Potash (best sports talent, AT&T SportsNet), Beth Dolinar (best writer, WQED) and Joe Wos (best host, WQED’s “Cartoon Academy”). Read the complete list of winners here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Primos, PA
fox5ny.com

Fan plunges to death at stadium after Jets beat Steelers

PITTSBURGH - A man fell to his death from an escalator inside the stadium in Pittsburgh shortly after the New York Jets beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Police and EMS responded to the incident inside Acrisure Stadium around 4:45 p.m. Paramedics administered care on the scene and transported...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Arnett
Person
Geraldo Rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television News#Network News#University Of Pittsburgh#Wdtv#Kdka Tv#Kyw Tv#Wtae#The Eyewitness News
New Pittsburgh Courier

Why Pittsburgh is called the Fort Knox of jazz

CRAWFORD GRILL NO. 2, in 1975, from the McBride Sign Company Photographs, Detre Library & Archives, Heinz History Center. When most think of jazz music, they might picture New Orleans’ French Quarter, the streets and jazz bars of 20th-century Harlem, and Greenwich Village in New York City. However, jazz music — perhaps the most genuine American art form — has a long and rich history in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Rick Springfield Plays Hollywood Casino; Billy Price CD Release Concert at Shrine Center; Doors Open Pittsburgh (Sat., 10/1/22)

1) Attention ladies: Rick Springfield, former soap opera hunk (“General Hospital”) is playing The Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. Springfield’s breakout hit was “Jessie’s Girl” in 1981 and other top songs include “Don’t Talk to Strangers” and “I Get Excited.” The Australia native, who once dated actress Linda Blair, has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits. His latest solo album is Orchestrating My Life, released in 2019. Springfield has many male fans too. 8 p.m. 210 Racetrack Rd., Washington. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy