Gov. Lamont announces $21 million in supplemental federal funding for home heating assistance
The funding will provide about $21 million in additional funding for Connecticut’s program to help ensure that the state’s residents are able to safely heat their homes this winter.
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice.
Report ranks Westport, Greenwich among best school districts in the state; Bridgeport, Orange ranked lowest
Westport and Greenwich ranked among the best schools in Connecticut while Bridgeport and Orange ranked the lowest, according to a new report.
Colleagues, dignitaries remember late New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio
A memorial service was held on Monday in Camden County for former New Jersey Gov. Jim Florio. Florio, 85, died just over a week ago. He served as governor from 1990 to 1994. “He was the embodiment of ethical public service,” said Inspira Health CEO Amy Mansue. “His moral compass always pointed north.”
STORM WATCH: New Jersey seeing heavy rainfall through Tuesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says breezy and cooler-than-average weather with drier conditions will continue into the workweek.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Ian’s remnants - rainy, gusty Sunday for Connecticut; tidal flooding possible
Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says another round of rain will arrive Sunday as the remnant low pressure from Ian slowly moves east.
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
Grand jury brings no charges in fatal NJ police shooting
State authorities say a New Jersey police officer will not face any charges in the shooting death of a driver who stole a police car after a crash last year and was shot and killed after a chase.
