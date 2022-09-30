Read full article on original website
Woman injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
ABC6.com
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
Police: Multiple persons of interest in case of missing Warwick woman
The 44-year-old was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Post Road.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Tennis Trouble; Speeding Complaint
8:06 a.m. – An EG resident told police someone was in their yard overnight; it turned out to be a neighbor looking for their cat. 8:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police about an unauthorized $518.95 charge to his credit card using Square. The credit card company said the charge was authorized based on a phone conversation with the charging company. EGPD contacted the company and the representative said they did not use Square and did not have a record of work at the EG man’s home.
WCVB
One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
Turnto10.com
4 people, dog escape house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Four people and a dog escaped a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a home on Carpenter Street. Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. Four people and a dog were able to...
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials
A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
ABC6.com
Family of 4 displaced by house fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of four has been displaced by a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to the Carpenter Street home. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance. No further information was released.
newbedfordguide.com
Paroled Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park murderer returned to custody for the 4th time
“A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night. Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M. Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded. No information about the driver has been released.
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Mass. man accused of killing mother died of ‘apparent suicide’ in jail
A Massachusetts man suspected of killing his mother on Cape Cod over the weekend has died.
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
newbedfordguide.com
58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl
“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man dead, five others seriously injured after being ejected in Route 95 crash
One of the victims in Sunday morning’s crash on Route 95 has died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center. According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the deceased is identified as 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville. Augustin and five other men were occupants...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
