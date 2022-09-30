ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
ABC6.com

Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
Crime & Safety
City
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Tennis Trouble; Speeding Complaint

8:06 a.m. – An EG resident told police someone was in their yard overnight; it turned out to be a neighbor looking for their cat. 8:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police about an unauthorized $518.95 charge to his credit card using Square. The credit card company said the charge was authorized based on a phone conversation with the charging company. EGPD contacted the company and the representative said they did not use Square and did not have a record of work at the EG man’s home.
WCVB

One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
Turnto10.com

4 people, dog escape house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Four people and a dog escaped a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to a home on Carpenter Street. Fire officials said the fire started in the basement. Four people and a dog were able to...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
ABC6.com

Family of 4 displaced by house fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of four has been displaced by a house fire in Pawtucket early Monday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded around 1 a.m. to the Carpenter Street home. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance. No further information was released.
WPRI 12 News

Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night.  Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M.  Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded.  No information about the driver has been released.  
newbedfordguide.com

58-year old New Bedford woman arrested for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl

“New Bedford police detectives have arrested a woman after trafficking over 80 grams of Fentanyl. On Saturday, October 1, detectives executed a search warrant for 16 Jouvette Street #3 with the target of the search being Marylin Gonzalez, 58. As detectives searched the apartment, they located 4 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 42 grams, 18 plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 46 grams, 14 film strips of suboxone, and $2,579 which were seized as a result of drug proceeds.
