8:06 a.m. – An EG resident told police someone was in their yard overnight; it turned out to be a neighbor looking for their cat. 8:30 a.m. – An East Greenwich man told police about an unauthorized $518.95 charge to his credit card using Square. The credit card company said the charge was authorized based on a phone conversation with the charging company. EGPD contacted the company and the representative said they did not use Square and did not have a record of work at the EG man’s home.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO