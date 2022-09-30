Read full article on original website
Android 14 May Make AV1 Codec & 64-bit App Support Mandatory
According to the latest report, Android 14 will make the AV1 codec support mandatory for all devices. Additionally, this version of Google OS requires some devices to support 64-bit-only apps. Android 13 is the latest version of Android that was just released by the company. However, Google is always one...
Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Said To Cross $1B In 5 Months, Boosting Tech Giant's 'China Plus One Strategy'
IPhone exports from India surpassed $1 billion in the five months since April, revealed a new report. This comes days after Apple Inc. AAPL confirmed that it would begin production of its newest iPhone series in the country. What Happened: Outbound shipments of made-in-India iPhones to Europe and the Middle...
Detailed Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Spec Sheets Have Appeared
Detailed Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro spec sheets have appeared, revealing a lot of information. Both are included in an official-looking image, which has been shared by Yogesh Brar. Detailed Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro spec sheets appear online, and confirm face scanning. You can check out...
Galaxy S10 & Note 20 Get September Update In The US
Samsung is rolling out the September 2022 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 20 series in the US. The carrier-locked variants of these phones are currently getting last month’s security update stateside. It should soon be available to unlocked models too. Samsung has already released the September SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 20 phones in most international markets.
Samsung's Galaxy A14 Leaked In Renders & 360° Video
We learned last month that Samsung is developing the Galaxy A14 5G as its most affordable 5G smartphone of 2023. The company will also launch the phone in a 4G-only variant. Expected to arrive early next year, we now have our first look at the 4G model thanks to leaked renders courtesy of none other than Steve H. McFly, aka @OnLeaks (via). The leaker has also shared some of the key specs of the phone.
OnePlus Debuts Nord Watch With AMOLED Display & 30-day Battery
The OnePlus Nord Watch is official today. The company has been teasing the new smartwatch for the past couple of weeks, revealing its key specs bit by bit. It has finally taken wraps off the wearable‘s pricing and availability details. But let’s recap the specs first. OnePlus Nord...
New Pixel 7 Leak Confirms Face Unlock & More
We’re only three days from the official announcement of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We already know a ton about these phones, but a few more leaks won’t hurt. Thanks to the TechDroider Twitter, we know that the Pixel 7 will have face unlock among other capabilities.
Chrome's 'Manifest V3' Platform Aims To Nullify Ad-Blockers, Coming In 2023
Google has just released the timeline for unveiling its new extension platform, known as Manifest V3 for Chrome. This new platform has become controversial since the beginning as it is supposed to deactivate all ad-blockers in the Chrome browser. Google is constantly fighting with ad-blockers, and some privacy experts criticized...
Free Users Might Not Be Able To Watch 4K YouTube Videos Anymore
We all know that YouTube hides some features behind a paywall, and that wall is YouTube Premium. Regardless, free users are still able to have a nice video-watching experience. That being said, YouTube might reserve 4K videos for premium users. Free users are missing out on several fun perks that...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Protective Cases Leaked Early
The floodgates for Galaxy S23 leaks may have opened. Last week, we got our first look at the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra thanks to leaked renders. Today, we have images of a couple of protective cases for the base model of Samsung‘s upcoming flagships. Shared by noted tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, the leak confirms a few design changes that the renders showed.
Pixel Watch Ad Confirms 'Health by Fitbit' & Metal Bands: Leak
Tons of Pixel content surfaced recently. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro spec sheets appeared, along with some additional info. A lot of Pixel Watch info appeared as well, and that includes a leaked ad that we’ll talk about today. This Pixel Watch ad confirms ‘Health by Fitbit’, along with some other information.
Moto G72 Announced With 10-bit 120Hz Display & 108MP Camera
Motorola has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the Moto G72. The device boasts some appealing specs, including a 10-bit 120Hz display, a 108MP camera, and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. It will go on sale starting next week. Motorola Moto G72 specifications. Motorola has been teasing the Moto G72 for the...
Why Do People Prefer Android Over iOS?
Most people have experience using both iOS and Android devices. While there are many factors to consider, such as the color and design, some people are more drawn to a certain operating system than others. Some prefer Android, while others swear by iOS. Here’s why most people prefer using an...
Amid PlayStation 5 Supply Snarls, Sony Eyes Further Investment For PC, Mobile Push: Report
Sony Group Corp's SONY gaming business is expecting new investments to bolster its push into PC and mobile. Sony's push onto other platforms comes as it has struggled to produce enough PlayStation 5 units due to supply chain challenges. "Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to...
Stock Market Today: Futures Jump as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock futures were firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. Dow futures traded 440 points higher, or 1.49%. S&P 500...
7 Android Games That You Must Try
Android phones are getting better every year. With every new version of Android, the developers understand the role of Android in the gaming industry, and they enhance its features. The games you can find in the play store are reaching new heights. Many Android games have shown promise. These games compete with PC games or are versions you can install on your phone for equal fun and pleasure.
Pixel Watch 'Active Band' Hands-On Gives An Up-Close Look
Google is slated to launch the Pixel Watch this week at its upcoming Pixel hardware event on the 6th, but you can get an up-close look at the band thanks to these images. Droid Life was able to get a hold of a couple of the sport bands ahead of the watch’s release. As leaks from over the weekend have shown, Google has not only multiple strap and band options planned, but at least a couple more colors of the Pixel Watch sport band.
Pixel Watch Leaks: All Colors, Watch Bands & Pricing info
A ton of Pixel Watch leaks appeared in a short time span, including some promo images showing all colors, watch bands, and even pricing information for the company’s upcoming smartwatch. The Pixel Watch colors, watch bands, pricing, and more. According to the images shown in the gallery below the...
The Play Store Finally Gets A Tablet-Friendly Interface
Android hasn’t been the best platform for tablet users over the years, but Google has promised to change that. It looks like the company is delivering on that promise, as it’s optimizing more than 20 Google Apps for tablets. Now, the Google Play Store is getting its overdue tablet optimizations.
Ulefone Unveils Power Armor 16 Pro & Ulefone Buds
We’ve already talked about the Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro recently, and the phone is now official. The company also pushed out its truly wireless earbuds called ‘Ulefone Buds’. The Ulefone Power Armor 16 is now official, along with the Ulefone Buds. Ulefone recently announced the Power...
