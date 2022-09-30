Google is slated to launch the Pixel Watch this week at its upcoming Pixel hardware event on the 6th, but you can get an up-close look at the band thanks to these images. Droid Life was able to get a hold of a couple of the sport bands ahead of the watch’s release. As leaks from over the weekend have shown, Google has not only multiple strap and band options planned, but at least a couple more colors of the Pixel Watch sport band.

