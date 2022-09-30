Read full article on original website
Russian wheat steady as winter sowing accelerates, Ukraine exports continue
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were steady last week amid improving weather for winter grains sowing and the continuing Ukraine grain export deal despite an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable at $325 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia kept grain exports steady at 870,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon also said it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June exports by 300,000 tonnes to 43.4 million tonnes of wheat. It kept its estimate for barley and corn exports unchanged - at 6.0 million tonnes and 4.8 million tonnes, respectively. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,550 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,500 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t -2,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,675 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,220/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,080/t -$55 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $949.3/t +$113.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 29: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 141.1 101.8 23.9 1.9 2.6 Crop, as of same 106.0 74.4 18.2 2.8 4.9 date in 2021 Yield, 3.32 3.61 3.09 5.79 2.02 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.62 2.82 2.38 4.67 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 42.5 28.2 7.7 0.3 1.3 mln hectares Harvested area, 40.5 26.4 7.6 0.6 3.1 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
Hungary imports maize from Ukraine as drought hits local crop
BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary has imported about 1 million tonnes of maize, nearly a quarter of its annual needs in the past 12 months mostly from Ukraine as a severe drought destroyed a large part of its domestic crop, industry representatives said on Monday. "Under normal circumstances, Hungary...
GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month top on lower U.S. output, tight world supply
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, with prices climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening world supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
Putin's Annexation Of 4 Ukrainian Regions Gets Russian Parliament's Stamp
Days after President Vladimir Putin held an official signing ceremony at the Kremlin palace, the Russian parliament on Tuesday voted to approve the formal incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into the country. What Happened: The Federation Council, which houses Putin’s allies, on Tuesday, unanimously ratified legislation to annex four regions...
Rains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country's 2022/2023 soybean crop, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of last Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world's largest producer of soybeans. This...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 12-13 cents, corn up 8-9 cents, soy up 3-4 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 12 to 13 cents per bushel. * Wheat firms overnight after Ukraine advanced...
GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
U.S. wheat crop cut fuels supply doubts as Ukraine war escalates. Corn rises on lower than expected U.S. stocks estimate. (Adds latest prices, changes byline, pvs dateline PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek. CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a...
UPDATE 1-Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed crop forecasts
Consultancy up EU 2022 rapeseed crop to 19.46 MT, up 14.5%. Raises sunseed crop forecast to 9.25 MT, still well below 2021. Sees rapeseed prices holding this winter, fall sharply in 2023. (Adds detail, background) By Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts...
GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains, although a slower-than-expected pace of U.S. harvest provided a floor under the market. Wheat ticked higher with heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions renewing concerns over global food supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south; Zelenskiy signs decree ruling out Putin negotiations
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Ukrainian president confirms negotiations ‘impossible’
UPDATE 1-Indonesia may extend palm oil export levy waiver to year-end - minister
JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of palm oil, may extend an export levy waiver on the edible oil to the end of this year, its chief economic minister said on Tuesday. Indonesia started waiving levies imposed on exports of palm oil products from mid-July to...
Brazil Potash, Amaggi sign offtake and marketing agreements for Amazon mines
SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Brazil Potash and Brazilian farm conglomerate Amaggi have signed agreements aimed at the purchase, sale and shipping of 2.4 million tonnes of potash that the Canadian company plans to mine in the Amazon, according to a joint statement on Monday. Potash - a...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs advance on technical buying, short-covering
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures strengthened on Monday on technical buying and short covering, after recent selloffs were overdone, brokers said. Concerns about the risks for a global recession, which could reduce demand for beef, continued to hang over...
India's Sept palm oil imports jump to 1-yr high of 1.2 mln T-dealers
MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's imports of palm oil jumped in September to their highest in a year, boosted by strong demand for the tropical oil ahead of the festival season and a steep discount to rival oils, six dealers told Reuters on Tuesday. Greater buying could help top...
Evening Edition | Monday, October 3, 2022
In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about the corn and soybean harvest, wheat crop, and drought expansion in the Central U.S. Editor Cassidy Walter covers the USDA Crop Progress Report today. Twenty percent of the corn crop has been harvested, behind the five-year average of 22%. Just 22% of soybeans...
UPDATE 2-Mexico taps private sector again to try to keep food prices down
MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexican officials on Monday announced the details of a new deal with companies to halt rising food prices, doubling down on a collaborative effort with the private sector as inflation hovers at a 22-year high. More than a dozen foodmakers and retailers are part...
