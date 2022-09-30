ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
VINCENNES, IN
KISS 106

Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem

We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Photo Gallery: Spencer County Fair 2022

Featuring a motocross show, live performances, games, rides, and so much more, this year’s Spencer County Fair is has enough fun for the whole family and then some!. Things kicked of this past Wednesday, September 28th, however the fair is up and running until tomorrow evening. Be sure to stop by, and check out next week’s edition of the Spencer County Leader for details and pictures!
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music

Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
SAINT MEINRAD, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Hufnagel runs into record books

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Person
Cody Williams
WTWO/WAWV

Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#City Music#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Localevent#Roots Music#Sand Art#Dark Moon Hollow#Canvas
14news.com

Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

At least 47 unmarked graves found at Wesselman Park

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– The unmarked grave search continued today in Wessleman Park and this time, the Daughters of the American Revolution some help from four legged friends. A group of cadaver dogs assisted with the search, and took turns roaming through the grass. Terry Settle, his team of handlers, and cadaver dogs spent hours searching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

OCTOBER 2022 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY”S

24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. BALLY BUCKS MULTIPLIER. Each Monday in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Road work reminders

Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes this week. Today, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower Hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. The closure is expected...
VINCENNES, IN
mymixfm.com

Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Plastics manufacturer opens expanded Evansville location

DSM Engineering Materials, a manufacturer of plastic materials for a variety of industries based in the Netherlands, is marking the opening of its expanded facility in Evansville. While financial details of its investment were not disclosed, DSM says the expansion will help meeting a growing demand for next-generation high-performance polymers.
EVANSVILLE, IN

