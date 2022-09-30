Read full article on original website
WTHI
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: Spencer County Fair 2022
Featuring a motocross show, live performances, games, rides, and so much more, this year’s Spencer County Fair is has enough fun for the whole family and then some!. Things kicked of this past Wednesday, September 28th, however the fair is up and running until tomorrow evening. Be sure to stop by, and check out next week’s edition of the Spencer County Leader for details and pictures!
Indiana Winery & Distillery Hosting Free Harvest Party With Food, Tours, and Live Music
Fall is officially here, and there is no better way to spend a cool fall day, than at the winery. Located in St. Meinrad, Indiana sits a winery and distillery with a gorgeous view. If you've never been to Monkey Hollow, I highly recommend it! It's one of those places that is perfect to go and spend a day. Just this summer a couple of friends and I went to Monkey Hollow to celebrate my birthday. They have snacks up there to purchase, but you can bring your own food as well. I ended up making a "snacklebox" to take with us, which is a tackle box filled with meat, cheese, crackers, and other things that would go on a charcuterie board. We sipped on wine, soaked in the views, and enjoyed some quality time just enjoying the atmosphere there.
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
city-countyobserver.com
Hufnagel runs into record books
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) used a record-breaking performance to lead University of Southern Indiana Men’s Cross Country to an 18th-place finish out of 31 teams in the gold race of the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic Saturday morning at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here
When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Marley is a Bombshell Black German Shepherd Available for Adoption in Newburgh, IN
It's a well-known theory that black dogs are passed up more than any other color at shelters. Many shelter workers believe it's because Hollywood portrays them as the "bad guy" in movies and that they aren't as photogenic as other colors. First off, that's just stupid. I have a tiny...
Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos
During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area. It's called Peaceful...
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
14news.com
Evansville tattoo shop run by women aims to create inclusive space
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Getting a tattoo is a personal, and even emotional, experience for many people. To ensure clients are comfortable, the owner of The Cherry Cherub tattoo studio in Evansville decided her place would be owned and operated entirely by women. Dejae Cooley has been a tattoo artist...
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
At least 47 unmarked graves found at Wesselman Park
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– The unmarked grave search continued today in Wessleman Park and this time, the Daughters of the American Revolution some help from four legged friends. A group of cadaver dogs assisted with the search, and took turns roaming through the grass. Terry Settle, his team of handlers, and cadaver dogs spent hours searching […]
city-countyobserver.com
OCTOBER 2022 HAPPENINGS AT BALLY”S
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. BALLY BUCKS MULTIPLIER. Each Monday in...
vincennespbs.org
Road work reminders
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes this week. Today, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower Hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. The closure is expected...
14news.com
‘It’s a special moment’: Heritage Hills legends immortalized in Indiana Football Hall of Fame
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was a big day out in Spencer County as several former Tri-State stars were honored for their inductions into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, and they were all from one school. Five former players and coaches from the Heritage Hills football program will...
mymixfm.com
Racist photo addressed by North Daviess Schools
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — North Daviess Community Schools addressed an online photo they say depicted students displaying a racial slur. The school district released this statement about the racist photo on social media Friday morning:. “North Daviess Community Schools has become aware of the recent action of some...
Inside Indiana Business
Plastics manufacturer opens expanded Evansville location
DSM Engineering Materials, a manufacturer of plastic materials for a variety of industries based in the Netherlands, is marking the opening of its expanded facility in Evansville. While financial details of its investment were not disclosed, DSM says the expansion will help meeting a growing demand for next-generation high-performance polymers.
