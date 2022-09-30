Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Filming Locations: Why the Sequel Shot in Rhode Island Instead of Salem
The Sanderson sisters are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is now streaming on Disney+. But where, exactly, are they returning to?. To Salem, of course! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as Winnie, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, who are once again unintentionally summoned to present-day Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. It’s been 29 years, but these witches are still craving a feast of children, and it’s up to a new generation of teenagers to stop them.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
rimonthly.com
6 Places to Pick Up Hocus Pocus-Themed Treats in Rhode Island
Something is brewing in our local bakeries. In light of Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed in our little state, bakers have been busy making us mere mortals some tasty treats – see if you can find your favorite Sanderson sister milling about, or maybe just in cookie form. Stop by one of these local bakeries to gather all the goodies you need to enjoy opening night.
ecori.org
Walking Tour Illustrates the Difficulty in Accessing the Ocean State’s Public Shoreline
WESTERLY, R.I. – On a clear September afternoon, a group of about 30 people gathered at the Weekapaug Breachway on Atlantic Avenue for a walking tour of Westerly’s shoreline public access points. Leading the walking tour were Janet Freedman and Nathan Vinhateiro of the University of Rhode Island’s...
nrinow.news
Just in time for movie release, Hocus Pocus 2 props on display in Chepachet store
GLOCESTER – In a glass case appearing at home among the Chepachet store’s usual display of stones, amulets, incense and crystals sit the artifacts, including several made of amethyst and a polished fluorite wand. The items, used as props in the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, are now...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
ABC6.com
From Salem, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Warwick screening of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — “Hocus Pocus 2” will screen Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick. Steven Fienberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office will attend the event, as well as Gov. Dan McKee and Disney representatives. “Hocus Pocus 2” was primarily filmed in...
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
Crossroads to renovate tower, move occupants to new development
Crossroads Rhode Island is turning an abandoned lot on Summer Street into a 176-unit apartment complex.
rimonthly.com
West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire
During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
iheart.com
Route Six Bridge Project Begins Tonight In Providence
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is starting a bridge replacement project which impacts Route 6 in Providence one day early. The new Glenbridge Avenue bridge will now be put into place Tuesday night at 9 p.m. RIDOT says this will require a full closure of Route 6 between the...
Turnto10.com
Tenants of West Warwick apartments protest for better living conditions
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Tenants of a West Warwick apartment building hit their breaking point and protested on Sunday afternoon in demand of better living conditions. Current and past residents told NBC 10 News they’ve faced deplorable conditions including structural issues, major leaks, rat infestations, and lead concerns.
Woonsocket Call
Everybody’s talking: WHS grad Kevin Lavallee opens Everybody’s Pizzeria
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Lavallee knew he wanted to run his own restaurant long before he recently got the chance to do just that with Everybody’s Pizzeria & Bar at 970 Douglas Pike. Lavallee, a 2013 graduate of Woonsocket High School who went on to earn a business management...
ecori.org
Historic Cemeteries Could See Grave Impacts of Climate Change in the Ocean State
The Ocean State's historic cemeteries are at risk as the effects of climate change on the weather ramp up. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Climate change is impacting almost every aspect of people’s lives … and deaths. From melting permafrost to frequent forest fires to flooding – as weather gets more extreme, so does its effects on burial grounds around the world.
GoLocalProv
Here’s Where Providence Ranks as a “Foodie City” in U.S.
A new ranking of “top foodie cities” in the United States has been released, looking at 29 key indicators of “foodie-friendliness.”. “Our data set ranges from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita,” writes WalletHub of its latest ranking.
newbedfordguide.com
Paroled Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park murderer returned to custody for the 4th time
“A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
rinewstoday.com
As Franklin said, “A beautiful city, Ma’am, if you can keep it.”- David Brussat
Photo: Raised river walk of boardwalk with chain-link fencing, its ugliness mitigated by ugly building. (City) Forces are gathering to undo much of the good work done in recent decades to improve the city of Providence. Our beautiful new waterfront seems about to be sacrificed unnecessarily to climate anxieties. Kennedy Plaza, the nexus of public transit in the capital of the Ocean State, seems about to be transformed – again, unnecessarily – into a goofball kiddie playground, a redundant extension of the goofball kiddie playground proposed for Waterplace Park.
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
speedonthewater.com
Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up
The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
