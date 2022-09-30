ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Filming Locations: Why the Sequel Shot in Rhode Island Instead of Salem

The Sanderson sisters are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is now streaming on Disney+. But where, exactly, are they returning to?. To Salem, of course! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as Winnie, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, who are once again unintentionally summoned to present-day Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night. It’s been 29 years, but these witches are still craving a feast of children, and it’s up to a new generation of teenagers to stop them.
SALEM, MA
rimonthly.com

6 Places to Pick Up Hocus Pocus-Themed Treats in Rhode Island

Something is brewing in our local bakeries. In light of Hocus Pocus 2 being filmed in our little state, bakers have been busy making us mere mortals some tasty treats – see if you can find your favorite Sanderson sister milling about, or maybe just in cookie form. Stop by one of these local bakeries to gather all the goodies you need to enjoy opening night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
Warwick, RI
Entertainment
City
Warwick, RI
City
Lincoln, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WEST WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October

WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Kathy Najimy
rimonthly.com

West Greenwich Resident Reigns Supreme at King Richard’s Faire

During the day, Elizabeth Clouse is a historical costume designer, wife and mother of two. On weekends, you’ll find her in Carver, Massachusetts, where she holds court as Queen Anne III at King Richard’s Faire, playfully mingling with other lords and ladies, royal entertainers and residents of the medieval realm of Carvershire.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
iheart.com

Route Six Bridge Project Begins Tonight In Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is starting a bridge replacement project which impacts Route 6 in Providence one day early. The new Glenbridge Avenue bridge will now be put into place Tuesday night at 9 p.m. RIDOT says this will require a full closure of Route 6 between the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Tenants of West Warwick apartments protest for better living conditions

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Tenants of a West Warwick apartment building hit their breaking point and protested on Sunday afternoon in demand of better living conditions. Current and past residents told NBC 10 News they’ve faced deplorable conditions including structural issues, major leaks, rat infestations, and lead concerns.
WEST WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Federal Hill#Hocus Pocus 2#Chase Farm
ecori.org

Historic Cemeteries Could See Grave Impacts of Climate Change in the Ocean State

The Ocean State's historic cemeteries are at risk as the effects of climate change on the weather ramp up. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Climate change is impacting almost every aspect of people’s lives … and deaths. From melting permafrost to frequent forest fires to flooding – as weather gets more extreme, so does its effects on burial grounds around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
GoLocalProv

Here’s Where Providence Ranks as a “Foodie City” in U.S.

A new ranking of “top foodie cities” in the United States has been released, looking at 29 key indicators of “foodie-friendliness.”. “Our data set ranges from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita,” writes WalletHub of its latest ranking.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
rinewstoday.com

As Franklin said, “A beautiful city, Ma’am, if you can keep it.”- David Brussat

Photo: Raised river walk of boardwalk with chain-link fencing, its ugliness mitigated by ugly building. (City) Forces are gathering to undo much of the good work done in recent decades to improve the city of Providence. Our beautiful new waterfront seems about to be sacrificed unnecessarily to climate anxieties. Kennedy Plaza, the nexus of public transit in the capital of the Ocean State, seems about to be transformed – again, unnecessarily – into a goofball kiddie playground, a redundant extension of the goofball kiddie playground proposed for Waterplace Park.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters

A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA
speedonthewater.com

Outerlimits SC 37 Ready For Newport Close-Up

The latest SC 37 catamaran to be completed by Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats could be the prettiest one yet. And thanks to a collaboration between the Bristol, R.I., company and Mercury Racing, which built the 450R outboard engines for the 37-footer, folks in Rhode Island this weekend for the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week event will get the first public look at it—and maybe even a ride in the new beauty.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy