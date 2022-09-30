Village Appreciation Night to celebrate community; Bonfire and music straight out of Nashville to highlight event

Read full article on original website
Candor’s Fall Festival; 2022 Style
Once again, the Candor Community, with the organization of the Candor Chamber of Commerce, has a lot to offer during their annual Fall Festival set for Oct. 7-9. Highlighted around the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Show, planned for Oct. 8 and 9 at the Candor Fire Hall with carving demonstrations and carving raffles, are many events throughout the community including yard sales and pop-up events.
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date
After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
Greater Good Grocery to match SNAP purchases
Multiple non-profit organizations are partnering up to increase access and purchasing power for groceries.
School therapy dogs make a ‘pawsitive’ difference
OA Schools welcomed a new team member this year. Wrigley, a therapy dog, recently came on board to support students and staff. And then, over at Newark Valley Schools, Wrigley’s sibling, Archie, joined the team there. Both therapy dogs have shown, in just a short period of time, what...
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Passersby Aid Woman Being Attacked in Front of Binghamton Church
A motorist who saw a woman being punched near a Binghamton church stopped at the scene and called police for help. Another woman who witnessed the incident on Robinson Street used her phone to record the incident. The attack occurred in front of Fairview United Methodist Church on the city's...
Four charged with stealing trailer and UTV in Kirkwood
Late last night, the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to 581 Old State Road for a report of a stolen 2020 light utility trailer with a 2020 Polaris side-by-side UTV mounted on it.
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's Paradise
New York State can often become overshadowed by the mecca of all things culture that is New York City. This megalopolis is hard to rival, but, many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
ATV stolen from Hancock residence
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft on a Can-Am 1000R ATV from a Town of Hancock residence.
Four Charged with Grand Larceny
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says four people have been charged with Grand Larceny after a utility trailer and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) were stolen. According to the sheriff's office, officers responded to 581 Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood for a report of a stolen light utility trailer with a Polaris side-by-side on the trailer.
Windsor man pleads guilty to motorcycle theft
Today, in Broome County Court, Scott Frost, 37 of Windsor, pled guilty to Robbery in the Third Degree, a felony.
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales
On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Twin Tiers on Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…. WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,...
Tompkins County Alcohol & Drug Detox Center in Lansing Opening this January
During a Tompkins County Legislature public safety committee meeting that took place on August 18 the Executive Director of the Tompkins County Alcohol & and Drug Council, Angela Sullivan, announced that the detox center in the Village of Lansing will open its doors to the public in January, 2023. The...
