Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth.
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market.
Jack Dorsey
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong.
Motley Fool

How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market.
Motley Fool

October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%

I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long.
Motley Fool

Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

The memory chipmaker posted a mixed fourth-quarter report. And its Q1 guidance broadly missed analysts' expectations. Micron expects the memory market's cyclical slowdown to continue.
Motley Fool

Why Roblox Stock Was Down Today

An analyst initiated coverage of Roblox today, forecasting that it would lose to the market. However, this analyst also pointed out the strong quality of Roblox's business, which is something for shareholders to not lose sight of.
Motley Fool

Down 30%, Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

Microsoft has lucrative opportunities in the cloud, gaming, and digital transformation markets. Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet also want to claim a larger share of these industries. A brutal downturn in tech-stock prices could be presenting investors with a buying opportunity.
Motley Fool

InterDigital, Inc.

Prev. Close $47.81 Div. (Yield) $1.40 (3.5%) 52-Wk Range $40.23 - $74.27 Avg. Daily Vol. 290,272. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Dkaner99 (86.98) Submitted November 22, 2018. When tech comes back in favor, this is one those you wised you had bought
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock to Buy Now, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

Uber's user base shrank by half in the first six months of the pandemic. Uber's gross bookings have soared by 184% from their pandemic-era low point. Wall Street is now bullish on Uber stock, with not a single analyst recommending selling.
Motley Fool

Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Stocks To Buy In October

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

3 Housing Market Predictions for October

It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming month has in store. This year's housing market has been tricky to navigate. Here's a taste of what buyers might be looking at come October. Watch for slightly more inventory and slightly higher interest rates. If you ask the average buyer whether
Motley Fool

Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

The connectivity specialist scores a legal point against a fellow California tech giant. Somewhat awkwardly, the two companies have been business partners for years and remain so.
Motley Fool

The Nasdaq Is Plunging: 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

All three major U.S. stock indexes are entrenched in a bear market, with the Nasdaq Composite's decline being the steepest. Historically, big market declines represent the perfect time for investors to put their money to work. These surefire stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make long-term
Motley Fool

My Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Airbnb, Inc. and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Inc. and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short October 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley
Motley Fool

Why Lordstown Motors Shares Tumbled Today

Lordstown and its contracting partner have officially begun production of its first EV. The company will close the third quarter with nearly $200 million in cash, but it is still looking for ways to raise more capital.
