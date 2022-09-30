See how this Alabama high school volleyball coach led her team to a 20-year state title streak, overcoming cancer along the way

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.Kevin AlexanderOrange Beach, AL
Related
theadvocate.com
Three takeaways from UL's homecoming loss to South Alabama
South Alabama entered the game as one of the most explosive offenses in the Sun Belt, averaging 38.7 points a game coming in. Add the fact UL’s offense didn’t nothing for three quarters of play and somehow the Cajuns’ defense kept UL in it for four quarters. The run defense improved mightily, only allowing 116 yards rushing.
Cajuns drop third straight in heartbreaking fashion
Louisiana is now on a three-game losing skid following their 20-17 loss to South Alabama on Saturday, Oct 1. The Jaguars kicked a 44-yard field goal to beat UL for the first time since 2016.
Man runs onto little league football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a little league football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty towards a child. According to the arrest […]
Hurricane Ian impacts Alabama: ‘Coastal setup’ sucks water out of Mobile Bay
Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 monster storm that swamped Southwest Florida with strong storm surge and maximum sustained winds of around 150 mph. The storm had no impact on Coastal Alabama, aside from rough surf in the Gulf that led to red warning flags on the beaches. Perhaps the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
utv44.com
"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Minette 1st responders tackle large trash fire at Baldwin Co. Solid Waste
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You might see giant clouds of smoke near the heart of Bay Minette Saturday morning. According to a Facebook post made at about 9:45 Saturday morning, first responders are on the scene of a large trash pile fire at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholasville Road. That’s […]
Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRG
Smiles Behind The Shield: A surprise pep rally for the Daphne Police officer who changes students’ lives
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and staff teamed up for one of our biggest Smiles Behind the Shield surprises yet. For this Smiles Behind the Shield Award, WKRG News 5 went to a pep rally at Daphne Middle School, but not even all of the students were in on this surprise.
31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark
Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
utv44.com
Orange Beach flu outbreak prompts concerns from Baldwin County doctors
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A flu outbreak in Orange Beach has led to hundreds of student absences, which are now raising concerns about an increase of influenza in Baldwin County. Roughly 252 Orange Beach City Schools students are out sick; about 21% of the school system's estimated population...
Alabama man shot his dog so many times it ultimately had to be euthanized, police say
An Alabama man is accused of shooting his dog multiple times causing so many injuries that the animal had to be euthanized. Mobile police charged William Sanders, 31, with cruelty to animals, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment. Police said they were called to an address on Providence Street in Mobile...
WEAR
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
Comments / 0