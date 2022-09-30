ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

See how this Alabama high school volleyball coach led her team to a 20-year state title streak, overcoming cancer along the way

By Pat Byington
thebamabuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Three takeaways from UL's homecoming loss to South Alabama

South Alabama entered the game as one of the most explosive offenses in the Sun Belt, averaging 38.7 points a game coming in. Add the fact UL’s offense didn’t nothing for three quarters of play and somehow the Cajuns’ defense kept UL in it for four quarters. The run defense improved mightily, only allowing 116 yards rushing.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Daphne, AL
Education
City
Daphne, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 Daphne High teachers win grant for bringing nature into classrooms

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne High School teacher, Betsy Anderton, noticed the pandemic put a strain on students and teachers. To combat feelings of fatigue and stress, she found a way to make them feel at ease when coming to school. Recently, the two teachers were granted $2,000 from Voya Financial, Inc.’s 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition. […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

"Widespread sicknesses" circulating through Orange Beach City Schools

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly 25% of students in the Orange Beach School System called in sick Wednesday. Now the middle and high schools are taking extra precautions to make sure students and staff are safe the rest of the week. Parents are alarmed over the number of students and faculty who are getting sick. We're told students started feeling sick after the homecoming dance last week.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cancer#Track And Field#Highschoolsports#Bayside Academy#Hall Of Fame#Ahsaa
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school senior fatally shot, suspect remains on the loose

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Elba High School Senior is dead and authorities are looking for clues as to who may have killed him. Monday night, Jordon Xavier Marek’s vehicle slammed into a residential garage on Sunset Boulevard near the Elba nursing home and rehab center. WDHN has learned through sources that the 18-year-old […]
ELBA, AL
WKRG News 5

Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Orange Beach RV park looking to build on-site waterpark

Planning commission to also hear a request for 82-unit townhome development. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will discuss a possible waterpark addition to a local campground and a new 82-unit multi-family development along Canal Road. The commission will meet on Oct. 10 in council chambers with the work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy