Agriculture Online

Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain - farm minister

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Kenya lifts ban on genetically modified crops in response to drought

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kenya has lifted a ban on genetically modified crops in response the worst drought to affect the East African region in 40 years, with authorities hoping it will improve crop yields and food security. For the last four years the annual rains have failed across Kenya,...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat steady as winter sowing accelerates, Ukraine exports continue

* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices were steady last week amid improving weather for winter grains sowing and the continuing Ukraine grain export deal despite an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were stable at $325 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia kept grain exports steady at 870,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon also said it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June exports by 300,000 tonnes to 43.4 million tonnes of wheat. It kept its estimate for barley and corn exports unchanged - at 6.0 million tonnes and 4.8 million tonnes, respectively. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,550 rbls/t -100 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,500 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t -2,350 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,675 rbls/t -725 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,220/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,080/t -$55 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $949.3/t +$113.6 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 29: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 141.1 101.8 23.9 1.9 2.6 Crop, as of same 106.0 74.4 18.2 2.8 4.9 date in 2021 Yield, 3.32 3.61 3.09 5.79 2.02 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.62 2.82 2.38 4.67 1.59 date in 2021 Harvested area, 42.5 28.2 7.7 0.3 1.3 mln hectares Harvested area, 40.5 26.4 7.6 0.6 3.1 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Washington State
Agriculture Online

Hungary imports maize from Ukraine as drought hits local crop

BUDAPEST, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hungary has imported about 1 million tonnes of maize, nearly a quarter of its annual needs in the past 12 months mostly from Ukraine as a severe drought destroyed a large part of its domestic crop, industry representatives said on Monday. "Under normal circumstances, Hungary...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Strategie Grains raises rapeseed, sunseed crop forecasts

Consultancy up EU 2022 rapeseed crop to 19.46 MT, up 14.5%. Raises sunseed crop forecast to 9.25 MT, still well below 2021. Sees rapeseed prices holding this winter, fall sharply in 2023. (Adds detail, background) By Sybille de La Hamaide. PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Strategie Grains raised its forecasts...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia: annual grain harvest to grow 5 mln tonnes thanks to 'new territories'

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil Potash, Amaggi sign offtake and marketing agreements for Amazon mines

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Brazil Potash and Brazilian farm conglomerate Amaggi have signed agreements aimed at the purchase, sale and shipping of 2.4 million tonnes of potash that the Canadian company plans to mine in the Amazon, according to a joint statement on Monday. Potash - a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Rains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Excess rains in some areas of Brazil have slowed sowing of the country's 2022/2023 soybean crop, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday. As of last Thursday, the total area planted with the oilseed reached 3.8% in the world's largest producer of soybeans. This...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near 3-month top on lower U.S. output, tight world supply

SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures kicked off the last quarter of 2022 on a bullish note on Monday, with prices climbing 1% after a U.S. government report reduced its production estimate amid tightening world supplies. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on forecasts of lower supplies...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn dips after 2 days of gains, slow U.S. harvest pace limits decline

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains, although a slower-than-expected pace of U.S. harvest provided a floor under the market. Wheat ticked higher with heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions renewing concerns over global food supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Mexico taps private sector again to try to keep food prices down

MEXICO CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mexican officials on Monday announced the details of a new deal with companies to halt rising food prices, doubling down on a collaborative effort with the private sector as inflation hovers at a 22-year high. More than a dozen foodmakers and retailers are part...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT

U.S. wheat crop cut fuels supply doubts as Ukraine war escalates. Corn rises on lower than expected U.S. stocks estimate. (Adds latest prices, changes byline, pvs dateline PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek. CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

BHP to receive 3 more LNG-fuelled bulk carriers in next 6-9 mths - exec

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - BHP Group expects to receive three more bulk carriers powered partly by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the next six to nine months, part of the company's plans to cut emissions from shipping, a senior executive said. BHP, which received its first two LNG-fuelled vessels...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Corn extends gains on slow U.S. harvest, wheat rebounds

Chicago corn futures rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, supported by a slower than expected U.S. harvest, while continuing concern over global supplies pushed wheat back into positive territory after a fall the previous day. The fall of the U.S. dollar was also supportive for U.S. grain futures....
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, October 4, 2022

1. Wheat, Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Wheat and soybeans were higher in overnight trading amid ongoing threats to Ukrainian agricultural exports and as the U.S. harvest continues to trail the average pace for this time of year. Ukraine's armed forces continue to extend gains even as Russia forges...
MARKETS
WGAU

The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant, which is occupied by Russian troops, to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster prompted its shutdown, the facility operator’s head said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Worst ever bird flu crisis in Europe raises risks for next season - EFSA

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Europe has experienced its worst bird flu crisis ever this year with nearly 50 million poultry culled, and the persistence of the virus over the summer has raised the risk of widespread infections next season, the EU's Food Safety Agency (EFSA) said. The spread of...
