Spirituality was prevalent in Prince’s work from the very beginning of his career. While the religious themes have often been glossed over in favor of the raw sexuality that became his trademark (as though the two have to be mutually exclusive), the fact of the matter is that Prince worked the line between godliness and horniness as well as (and in a much less tortured manner than) more traditional soul men like Marvin Gaye and Al Green.

