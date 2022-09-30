ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Prince

Prince ‘Did Not Believe In’ Mariah Carey’s ‘Beautiful Ones’ Cover

Prince was close friends with Mariah Carey, but that didn’t stop the Purple One from expressing his discomfort with the diva covering one of his songs. Carey’s 1997 album Butterfly marked a transition for the singer, as she evolved from a pure pop sound to one that mixed in more R&B and hip-hop elements. The LP was a huge success, going five-times platinum in the U.S. The lone cover featured on the album was Carey’s rendition of “The Beautiful Ones,” a track Prince originally released on Purple Rain.
Ultimate Prince

Prince Testifies on ‘God’

Spirituality was prevalent in Prince’s work from the very beginning of his career. While the religious themes have often been glossed over in favor of the raw sexuality that became his trademark (as though the two have to be mutually exclusive), the fact of the matter is that Prince worked the line between godliness and horniness as well as (and in a much less tortured manner than) more traditional soul men like Marvin Gaye and Al Green.
Ultimate Prince

Prince Left Behind a World Bathed in ‘Purple Rain’

When we were suddenly forced to say goodbye to Prince in April of 2016, there was little doubt as to which of his songs would be used as the soundtrack to the world's mourning. As you can see through the numerous images and videos below, upon hearing of Prince's death...
Ultimate Prince

Morris Day Wishes He Had Prince’s Feedback on Final Solo LP

The Time vocalist Morris Day said he’d struggled to complete his new solo album without Prince. He believes his fifth work — Last Call, due Nov. 11 — is the last musical project of his career, unless he reunites with the Time. The funk and soul band, also known as the Original 7ven, featured anonymous but widely acknowledged songwriting and studio work by Prince between 1981 and 1990, and continued to operate in various lineups without him from 1995 onward.
Ultimate Prince

How Prince Bootleggers Missed a ‘Crucial’ Detail

There is a crucial thing to know about “Crucial," the gorgeous ballad that appeared on Prince's 1998 vault compilation, Crystal Ball: Jazz legend Miles Davis did not play on the track and the trumpet or flugelhorn part that’s attributed to him is actually a saxophone solo by Eric Leeds. Still, you can’t blame bootleggers for trying to move some units with the prospect of such a cherished collaboration.
Ultimate Prince

Prince Pens ‘Eye Hate U’ as a Breakup Ballad to Carmen Electra

The '90s saw Prince embroiled in a high-profile fight to free himself from a serious, long-term relationship. Frustrated with Warner Bros.' refusal to release Prince material at a pace that matched his ability to create it, the superhuman songwriter changed his professional alias to his now-famous, unpronounceable "love symbol" in protest.
Ultimate Prince

Prince Goes ‘Round & Round’ with Tevin Campbell

By the time 1990 rolled around, Prince had a healthy stable of collaborators and proteges. He’d worked with lingerie-clad girl groups, wailing divas, flamboyant funk outfits and a sea of diverse, talented singers and musicians. He’d never worked with a child act, though. Tevin Campbell’s "Round & Round"...
Ultimate Prince

30 Years Ago: Prince Re-Introduces Himself on ‘My Name is Prince’

Why on Earth, one might ask, would an artist as widely regarded as Prince feel it necessary to devote a precious lyric sheet to introducing himself? The world he'd address, after all, had spent the better part of the '80s showering the performer with Grammys, chart-searing hit singles, blockbuster world tours—and even an Oscar.
Ultimate Prince

Ultimate Prince

