Read full article on original website
Related
vincennespbs.org
Road work reminders
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes this week. Today, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower Hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. The closure is expected...
vincennespbs.org
Jasper Theft Investigation leads to an Arrest
A Pike County woman was arrested in Jasper. Jasper officers were called to Domino’s Pizza at just before 1-am today where there had been a report of a woman getting into an employees vehicle without permission. The investigation led to the arrest of 45-year-old Bambi Wyatt of Velpen. She...
vincennespbs.org
Two charged in Martin County for Meth Possession
Two men were arrested in Martin County Saturday morning on drug charges. Indiana State Police report that Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol and stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231 near Inman Cemetery Road. He suspected criminal activity and learned that the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Benton...
Comments / 0