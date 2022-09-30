Read full article on original website
Indigenous Peoples Day is October 10
In 2018, the City of Mankato adopted a resolution marking the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day. Monday, October 10 of this year marks the fourth annual recognition of this day. This resolution served as the next step on the path of reconciliation between the Indigenous Dakota Nation and the people of Mankato.
Season Ending Soon for Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Product Reuse Center
The Blue Earth County Regional Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility and Product Reuse Center are closing for the regular season at the end of October. Remaining hours are Tuesdays from 12 – 6 pm, Wednesday & Thursdays from 12 – 4 pm through the end of October and Saturday, October 8th from 8 am – 12:30 pm. The final day of the season will be Thursday, October 27, and the facility will be closed for the month of November.
Attend a Come-and-Go Open House on October 6 to Learn About Next Steps for the Jefferson Quarr
Attend an come-and-go open house to review a refined, high-level, potential redevelopment concept for the Jefferson Quarry that was created based on public input and learn about the next steps for the Jefferson Quarry redevelopment:. Thursday, October 6. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kato Ballroom (banquet room) 200 Chestnut Street,...
Highway 19 Henderson project nearly complete; detour removed
Reconstruction on Highway 19 east of Henderson is nearly complete, and the detour was removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Finishing work to install barrier gate arms will be made under traffic this winter. Motorists are advised to use caution where there are workers. Highway 19 has been...
Man Admits To Stabbing Father To Death Before Setting Home On Fire
(Le Sueur County, MN) — A man is admitting to stabbing his father to death before setting their home in rural southern Minnesota on fire. Hardy Wills-Traxler pled guilty yesterday to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler. The father and son lived in a shed on the Le Center property that included living quarters. Wills-Traxler is expected to receive a sentence of just over 25 years and will likely serve the first 16 years in prison with credit for time in jail since his arrest.
