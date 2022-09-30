Read full article on original website
Related
Tourism revenues on the mend in Mediterranean countries
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Even if the number of visitors has still not quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Mediterranean countries are enjoying a much-needed boost as inflation and a strong sector recovery lift this year's tourist spending and tax receipts higher.
US stocks extend rally amid investor hopes that central banks are nearly done hiking interest rates
US stocks were higher Tuesday. Investors saw Australia's smaller than expected rate hike as good news for global central banks.
Comments / 0