Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy a Spooky "Stroll-a-Story" in Old Colorado City This OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen Walters
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Related
CBS Sports
College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 6: Alabama, Tennessee open as favorites in key games
Week 5 may not have featured a lot of shocking upsets, but it shook the apple cart up a bit. Seven teams fell out of the AP Top 25, meaning seven new teams entered, and many of them aren't ones you typically expect to see ranked. Some of those teams...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State surges to No. 1, Clemson enters top five in CBS Sports 131
The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.
CBS Sports
WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play
Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst five games into eighth season; Jim Leonard takes over as interim coach
Wisconsin fired coach Paul Chryst five games into the 2022 season, according to multiple reports. The Badgers started 2-3 this season following a 34-10 loss to Illinois as former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema got a win over his former team at Camp Randall Stadium. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Stifled in win over Denver
Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos. He added 40 rushing yards on seven carries. It's the first time this season Carr has failed to reach 250 passing yards or toss a TD, but he was able to lean on a huge performance from Josh Jacobs and the Raiders' first defensive touchdown since 2019 to secure the team's first win of 2022. He'll likely need to be a lot more productive in Week 5, as Las Vegas travels to Kansas City for a clash with Patrick Mahomes.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Duke target Dylan Harper 'crashed party' in ranking
In early July, there were reports of the Duke basketball staff's intensifying interest in Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) junior Dylan Harper. At that time, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard was a four-star prospect who ranked No. 33 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. By the time he landed an offer ...
Comments / 0