widerightnattylite.com
Dose Of Reality Hits Iowa State
Hope and optimism are a hell of a drug. It’s that same hope and optimism that can burn you when it all comes crashing down at once. That is precisely what has happened in the last two weeks for this Iowa State team and fan base. The high of being 3-0 and the optimism and hope for a fast start have worn off. Now reality has set in for all of us. This is still a team finding its way.
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
KCRG.com
Kansas slips past Iowa State 14-11 to stay unbeaten
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jace Gilbert missed three field goals, including a 37-yarder with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds to play as Kansas held off Iowa State 14-11 on Saturday to remain undefeated. At 5-0 overall, this is the Jayhawks’ best start to the...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Man claims he's the fastest gun slinger who ever lived
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Munden said he's the fastest gunslinger who ever lived. No one had yet proved him wrong in 1992. Munden was a modern day gun slinger traveling from town to town proving just how fast to draw he really is. In the old west, you...
KBOE Radio
INDIANS DOWNED ON THE ROAD BY CARDINALS
A beautiful Friday night on the eve of October turned out to be a not-so-beautiful night of football for the Oskaloosa Indians as they faced a difficult test on the road against the 7th ranked Newton Cardinals. The Cardinals got the ball to start the game and immediately went to...
Iowa Teen driver allegedly ran through stop sign before crashing into another car
Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood.
KBUR
Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son
Des Moines, IA (AP) — A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. TV station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water.
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her license, the Iowa Board of Nursing has ruled. In March 2018, Taylor Gill, 29, of Bondurant, was allegedly working at a long-term care facility when it was noticed that her speech was slurred, […] The post Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa high school shooting defendant takes plea deal
One of the 10 teenagers charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a downtown Des Moines high school in March has entered a plea deal with prosecutors and a second is considering a plea.
KCRG.com
Domestic violence fatalities on track to decline in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In the first 8 months of 2022, fewer people have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence than in 2021. 9 women and 3 bystanders were killed as a result of the domestic violence cases in 2022. During the same period in 2021, 17 deaths were recorded.
Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
Here are the best-of food and drink spots in Iowa for 2022, according to Yelp
Here are the categories The Hawkeye State are included in, and the businesses most recommended by fellow customers in 2022 — including favorites from Des Moines, Sioux City and many more.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
who13.com
1 person shot near Southridge Mall on Monday afternoon
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Monday afternoon on the south side of the city. It happened near DMACC at Southridge Mall around 3:00 pm, but police say no students were involved. Police say the victim was walking north...
who13.com
Man shot in Drake neighborhood Wednesday night
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
theperrynews.com
Drunk-driving Kentuckian fights cops at West Des Moines strip bar
A Kentucky man was arrested for drunk driving outside a West Des Moines strip club Saturday night and then got pushy with the arresting officers. Joshua Lee King, 42, of 411 S. 17th St., Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with third-offense OWI, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
theperrynews.com
Moran man kicks girlfriend, chases her with hammer, golf club
A Woodward man was arrested Thursday after allegedly kicking his girlfriend and threatening her with a hammer and golf club. Steven Jay Caldwell, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident began about 6:45 p.m. in the 15700...
metalinjection
COREY TAYLOR Discusses How Des Moines Creatively Fueled SLIPKNOT In The '90s
Slipknot slowly accrued their classic lineup throughout the '90s, with Corey Taylor replacing Anders Colsefni in 1997 and Jim Root, Sid Wilson, and Chris Fehn all joining in prior to the recording of their 1999 self-titled debut album. In an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, Taylor said he felt an attraction to Slipknot before even joining the band because he knew they had a similar drive to show the world what Des Moines, IA was actually up to creatively.
