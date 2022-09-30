Read full article on original website
Sheboygan 2023 Proposed Program Budget Gets First-Look Tonight
Sheboygan residents will have a chance to preview what’s planned for the City in 2023 on Monday night. City Administrator Todd Wolf and Finance Director Kaitlyn Krueger will be presenting the Proposed Program Budget for next year during tonight’s Common Council Meeting. That presentation will provide a view...
Fire at Hika Bay Tavern Results in One Death
A fire that broke out in an apartment above the Hika Bay Tavern turned fatal on Sunday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig reported on Monday afternoon that emergency services responded to the Tavern at 252 Lincoln Avenue in the Village of Cleveland shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, and found the second story apartment fully engulfed in flames.
Three Displaced After Monday Afternoon Fire
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Three people were displaced when fire broke out at a home on Sheboygan’s north side Monday afternoon. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller says they were dispatched to North 16th Street around 12:30 on a report of a structure fire. Fire crews were on the scene...
Roadside Death in Southern Manitowoc County on Saturday
A man standing outside his car in the dark on the roadside died of injuries suffered when he was struck by another vehicle on Saturday night. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said on Monday afternoon that they responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, October 1st on Manitowoc County Highway “X”, west of State Highway 67 in the Township of Schleswig.
Fire Destroys Southside Mobile Home
Fire destroyed a mobile home in Sheboygan’s south side on Sunday. Calls of the fire were received by the Sheboygan Fire Department at about 11 a.m. yesterday. Sheboygan Fire Department responders arrived at the site in the Sommers mobile home park within two minutes and found a mobile home heavily involved in flames with exposure concerns. Firefighters used multiple hose lines to quickly bring that fire under control and then remained on the scene to extinguish.
