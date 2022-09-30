Read full article on original website
Aldi shopper hails €2.59 anti-wrinkle cream as better than high end skincare
Skincare can definitely be pricey, but it doesn't always have to be. Many high street brands and supermarkets have their own range of skincare, with ingredients that are often similar to high end products. One such company is Aldi, who often bring out skincare and makeup products in their Lacura...
Amy Huberman's kids Sadie and Billy 'all muck in' to help with their baby brother Ted
Amy Huberman's kids Sadie, aged nine, and seven-year-old Billy "all muck in" to help with their baby brother Ted at home. Sadie became a big sister once again and Billy became a big brother when Ted arrived into the world at Christmas 2020. The writer and actress revealed that time...
Meet Miss Luna: Irish woman lifts the lid on the world of Instagram famous dogs
All of us love our pets, but some people are more happy than others to share that love publicly. Hailey Rose loves her pup Miss Luna so much that she started an Instagram page dedicated to her - which now has thousands of followers. The singer dedicates much of her...
Shoppers credit €40 anti-ageing serum for taking 20 years off their face
It’s almost impossible to find one anti-ageing product that will work for everyone. Some people might be looking for an eye cream to help with their crow’s feet while others could be looking for an item that will target their smile lines. However, for those interested in trying...
How to use a viral wishbone spring hair removal tool as Penneys release their own €1.50 version
Penneys have been keeping us in individual false eyelashes, tanning mitts and makeup bags for years now, and while they are known for their staple basics, they also have some innovative new products coming out regularly. The brand sell a myriad of other companies in their beauty department, but also...
WIN a complete hair and scalp makeover worth €1000
Menopause, stress, pregnancy and childbirth can all result in hair loss and thinning, dull and lifeless hair. You can spend a fortune on fixing products, but it’s money down the drain unless you get to the root of the matter - literally!. A thorough diagnosis with a detailed understanding...
Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley stuns in bargain 60s inspired ensemble from River Island
Elaine Crowley rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to the style stakes. The Ireland AM presenter stepped out to support the launch of Bellamianta’s “The HeART Of Beauty” 11 piece collection in Belfast’s Titanic Hotel. Elaine posed with performer and broadcaster Paul Ryder at...
See inside Mary Kennedy's gorgeous family home before making the decision to downsize
Mary Kennedy may now be retired from her broadcasting duties at RTE, but that has done little to diminish the love the Irish public holds for her, or her longstand relationship with the national broadcaster. Soon after stepping down from her decades-long career, Mary surprised everyone by taking part in...
The Loungeman: Corkonian Conor O'Shea on his ideal night out, wedding tips and most embarrassing moment
The Loungeman is Cork's premier events entertainer, and the man behind the vocals Conor O'Shea shares a behind the scenes look at his career, recommendations and, after performing at countless weddings, what you can do without on the big day. Conor, where did you find your love of music and...
Emmerdale’s Danny Miller’s new life after soap: Dream wedding, fatherhood and dealing with anxiety
Fans are celebrating as long-time star of Emmerdale Danny Miller has reprised his role as Aaron Dingle. The award winning actor has appeared on the popular soap on-and-off since 2014 and has returned for the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations. But over the past 12 months he has kept himself...
Nicky Byrne gives special shout out to daughter Gia as he misses Irish dancing competition while on tour
Nicky Byrne has shared an adorable moment with fans as he made a special shout out during his most recent gig. The Westlife star made a sweet gesture for his daughter Gia, as he missed her Irish dancing competition due to being on tour. He and the rest of the...
Kian Egan gives a glimpse behind the scenes as Westlife finish up their tour
Westlife have finished up their tour in Asia as Kian Egan shared a behind the scenes snap. He was having a very well earned bit of relaxation time as he snapped a photo and shared it on Instagram. He showed himself chilling out and drinking a beer after the final...
JLS star Aston Merrygold marries fiancée Sarah Richards in celeb filled Liverpool wedding
JLS singer Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah Louise Richards finally got married in a fabulous autumn wedding. The couple officially tied the knot in front of their two sons four-year-old Grayson and Macaulay, who is two, in Liverpool’s historic Palm House in the city’s Sefton Park recently.
Lucy Kennedy says having a teenager is frightening but daughters still think she's a 'cool mom'
Lucy Kennedy says it’s frightening being a mum to a pre-teen as she realises how quickly her children have grown up. The bubbly broadcaster is parents to Jack, who turns 13 this year, and young daughters Holly and Jess whom she shares with husband Richard Governey. Five-year-old Jess started...
A corrective anti-ageing serum can banish fine lines, smooth skin and even out pigmentation
The three skincare steps that you cannot skip are cleansing, moisturising and using an SPF. These are the core parts of a routine that will keep your skin healthy and protected. However, when it comes to treating skin concerns, serums are what you should be looking for. No one needs...
Eurovision's Brooke Scullion shares the beauty product she can't live without
Brooke Scullion has had a whirlwind year. The Derry native represented Ireland at the Eurovision in Italy in May; has taken to the stage at Glastonbury and played headline shows in London, Dublin, Madrid and Cork Pride; and her songs — including the fan-favourite That’s Rich — have been streamed millions of times so far. Her debut EP is scheduled for release later this year — and she’s just released her latest single, Heartbreaker. The The 1975-inspired pop ballad and “anti-breakup song” is available to streak now. Chic recently caught up with Brooke to find out about some of her favourite things in the world…
Singer and senator Frances Black opens up about teen pregnancy, marriage breakdown and alcoholism
Singer and senator Frances Black opens up about teen pregnancy, marriage breakdown and alcoholism. In an emotionally charged episode of the RTE series The Keys To My Life, host Brendan Courtney takes a trip down memory lane with famed singer turned senator Frances Black. Together, Frances and Brendan visit the...
Cork woman lost 18 stone with diet change after being told by doctors she would not reach age 40
Carol Mooney Murray was told by her doctor that she needed to lose weight or she wouldn't see her 40th birthday. The Cork woman had struggled with her weight for years, but it was at its worst when she went through a period of depression due to fertility issues. Her...
