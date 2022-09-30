ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Billion Times I Love You review – ‘The kids get the meat and I get the fat’

By Mark Fisher
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Exploiting each other’s weaknesses … Mary Higgins as Jesse and Melissa Lowe as Taylor.

Jesse is on her guard. She wants to know why Taylor is dropping so many “compliment bombs”. Lately, their relationship has not been like that. They have been concentrating on work, being civil, but not really connecting. Taylor can be hot-headed, but she is not big on showing affection. It would be even less like Jesse to accept the love without question.

So, in between knocking back a bottle of wine and enjoying a night of passion (not without complications), the two women engage in a skirmish for emotional territory. In this “queer love story” by Patrick Maguire, they must recalibrate. Having put behind them a chaotic past (the playwright spares us the details), they have moved into a new flat so that Taylor can focus on her work with disadvantaged children.

Their home is realised in fashionable beige on Olivia du Monceau’s simple square set, thrust close to the audience for added intimacy. The schism between them is symbolised by Jesse’s buttoned-up need for cleanliness and her partner’s domestic abandon. It is not certain that Taylor is any more stable than the young adults in her care.

That instability makes her needy and tempestuous, where Jesse is defensive and brittle. It only takes the suggestion of infidelity for them to exploit each other’s weaknesses, exposing their own vulnerabilities as they go.

They seem to know themselves uncommonly well. This is theatre as couples counselling, a series of scenes in which damage is done, mulled over, apologised for and neutralised. “The kids get the meat of your kindness and I get the fat,” complains Jesse, a line at once poetic and like something you would say after a spell in therapy.

It is all rather inward looking, a study of a self-absorbed romance that, for all its hints of life beyond their relationship, has no wider political resonance.

But intercut with reflective sequences by movement director Grace Goulding and a punchy score by local alt-rock band Crawlers, it has the emotional pull of a pop song. Jessica Meade’s production is engagingly performed by Mary Higgins and Melissa Lowe, each prepared to show their characters’ awkward corners as well as the charm we willingly invest in.

Girls Girls Girls review – intimate Finnish dating drama

The dating travails of three young Finnish women, all at the jaded end of their school careers and the beginning of their adult lives, makes for an engaging and intimate Gen Y drama. Mimmi is the rebel, a feisty lesbian with an air of ennui that is sporadically punctuated by bursts of violence. Emma is a competitive figure skater whose world, and her rigorous training regime, is rocked when she falls in love with Mimmi. And Rönkkö hooks up with boy after hapless boy in the hope that one of them will unlock something in her soul.
Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
Two children, one night to survive as a solo parent… What could possibly go wrong?

For the past few weeks, we’ve been trying to get our little cherub to drink formula so her mum can have a bit more freedom. The first few weeks of trying were calamitous, as our doughy poppet seemed utterly repelled by the thought of latching on to anything that wasn’t anatomically connected to someone. She interpreted our first offerings of formula as, ‘Here is some poison for you to drink.’ Now, she gives us the annoyed, but indulging, response one typically gets from the words, ‘Is Pepsi OK?’ which we consider progress. My daughter’s attitude to me is generally similar. I adore her, but she thinks me merely pleasant, holding me in the strained ambivalence my wife has for the people who do holiday cover for Radio 2 presenters.
Confidence Man review: Maggie Haberman takes down Trump

Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ Trump whisperer, delivers. Her latest book is much more than 600 pages of context, scoop and drama. It is a political epic, tracing Donald Trump’s journey from the streets of Queens to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Elba. There, the 45th president holds court – and broods and plots his return.
