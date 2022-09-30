A 23-year-old man— believed to have been drunk— caused a serious crash and wiped out the power to thousands of homes in Lancaster on Saturday, October 1, police say. George Benjamin Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was driving his 2013 BMW 535i when he "failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the 300 block of East Roseville Road" around noon, according to the release by the Manheim Township police department.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO