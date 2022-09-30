Read full article on original website
Related
1 person killed, another injured in Pa. Turnpike crash
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash that involved two vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early this morning, according to a story from WPXI. The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. near the 37.9 mile marker between the Allegheny Valley and Butler Valley interchanges. Westbound lanes were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
One dead after Carbon County crash
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead following a crash in Carbon County. According to the coroner, Patricia Rodenbach was driving when she collided with another car at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove in Mahoning Township on August 16. The 80-year-old died last...
63-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies In Allentown Crash: Officials
A 63-year-old pedestrian died in a crash in Allentown, authorities said. John Sassaman was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after the crash just before 1 a.m. on the 400 Block of S. 24th Street, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Salisbury Township...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, 87, dies 9 days after Allentown house fire
An 87-year-old Allentown woman has died nine days after a house fire at her city home, authorities announced Monday. Nancy L. Joseph was pronounced dead on Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. Her cause of death was complications of smoke inhalation of combustible products from the...
63-year-old pedestrian dies after he’s struck by vehicle in Allentown
A 63-year-old pedestrian died after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday in Allentown, the Lehigh County coroner’s office reports. The accident happened about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South 24th Street, coroner Daniel Buglio announced on Monday. The area is a residential neighborhood off Hamilton Street/Route 222.
Plane crash victim identified as Easton man
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
18-year-old charged in crash that killed Pa. police officer
An 18-year-old has been charged in a crash last June that killed an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, according to a story from The Philadelphia Inquirer. Aleksander Melnikov, of the 9900 block of Bustleton Avenue, was arrested Friday on several charges, including homicide by vehicle and reckless driving, the site reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two car crash kills 80-year-old woman
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police investigate a two-car crash in Carbon County after an 80-year-old woman died Friday from her injuries. According to Leigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, on August 16 around 7:20 p.m. Patricia A. Rodenbach, was driving along the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning […]
phillyvoice.com
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Low-flying plane in Catasauqua area no cause for concern, troopers say
With nerves on edge following a fatal plane crash this week in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania State Police are reassuring Lehigh County residents about a low-flying plane. Troopers received numerous calls about the plane in the Catasauqua area, but there is no cause for concern, Trooper Nate Branosky said. The...
15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands Lose Power When Drunk Scientist Plows Through Yards, Shearing Utility Pole: Police
A 23-year-old man— believed to have been drunk— caused a serious crash and wiped out the power to thousands of homes in Lancaster on Saturday, October 1, police say. George Benjamin Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was driving his 2013 BMW 535i when he "failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the 300 block of East Roseville Road" around noon, according to the release by the Manheim Township police department.
Missing Luzerne County woman found
SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
Abandoned Pa. home collapses, forcing nearby residents to vacate
A 3-story abandoned home located in Reading collapsed late Sunday night, forcing many people neighboring the incident to evacuate the area, according to a story from WFMZ. First responders were on the scene around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the 200 block of Reed Street where the collapse took place, the news station reported.
Central Pa. woman among 3 dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Three people died and two others were injured when an SUV struck a deer along the Indiana Toll Road and crashed into an oncoming pickup truck, police said. Indiana State Police said preliminary findings indicate the SUV was traveling westbound just before 8 p.m. Sunday...
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday Afternoon
A Schuylkill County Coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Hubley Township on Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:20pm when a Saturn Ion was traveling west in the 2200 Block of East Main Street of Sacremento. While negotiating a right curve, the female driver lost control...
fox29.com
High school student killed, another injured after crash in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County. Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday. One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High...
Vehicle crash leaves more than 1,000 without power
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:50 p.m.: According to PPL, less than 15 customers remain without power. Electricity is expected to be restored by midnight on Oct. 2. Previously: PPL Electric Utilities is reporting that just over 1,100 residents in the Lancaster County area are without power after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Lane closure on I-81 in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday. According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down northbound at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work. The work is expected to continue through […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2