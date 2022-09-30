ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

PennLive.com

1 person killed, another injured in Pa. Turnpike crash

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash that involved two vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early this morning, according to a story from WPXI. The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. near the 37.9 mile marker between the Allegheny Valley and Butler Valley interchanges. Westbound lanes were...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after Carbon County crash

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead following a crash in Carbon County. According to the coroner, Patricia Rodenbach was driving when she collided with another car at the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove in Mahoning Township on August 16. The 80-year-old died last...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

63-Year-Old Pedestrian Dies In Allentown Crash: Officials

A 63-year-old pedestrian died in a crash in Allentown, authorities said. John Sassaman was pronounced dead on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest after the crash just before 1 a.m. on the 400 Block of S. 24th Street, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Salisbury Township...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman, 87, dies 9 days after Allentown house fire

An 87-year-old Allentown woman has died nine days after a house fire at her city home, authorities announced Monday. Nancy L. Joseph was pronounced dead on Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township. Her cause of death was complications of smoke inhalation of combustible products from the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Plane crash victim identified as Easton man

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old charged in crash that killed Pa. police officer

An 18-year-old has been charged in a crash last June that killed an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, according to a story from The Philadelphia Inquirer. Aleksander Melnikov, of the 9900 block of Bustleton Avenue, was arrested Friday on several charges, including homicide by vehicle and reckless driving, the site reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Two car crash kills 80-year-old woman

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police investigate a two-car crash in Carbon County after an 80-year-old woman died Friday from her injuries. According to Leigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, on August 16 around 7:20 p.m. Patricia A. Rodenbach, was driving along the intersection of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East and Fredericks Grove Road in Mahoning […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Thousands Lose Power When Drunk Scientist Plows Through Yards, Shearing Utility Pole: Police

A 23-year-old man— believed to have been drunk— caused a serious crash and wiped out the power to thousands of homes in Lancaster on Saturday, October 1, police say. George Benjamin Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was driving his 2013 BMW 535i when he "failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the 300 block of East Roseville Road" around noon, according to the release by the Manheim Township police department.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found

SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Abandoned Pa. home collapses, forcing nearby residents to vacate

A 3-story abandoned home located in Reading collapsed late Sunday night, forcing many people neighboring the incident to evacuate the area, according to a story from WFMZ. First responders were on the scene around 11:30 p.m. to investigate the 200 block of Reed Street where the collapse took place, the news station reported.
READING, PA
FOX 43

Vehicle crash leaves more than 1,000 without power

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:50 p.m.: According to PPL, less than 15 customers remain without power. Electricity is expected to be restored by midnight on Oct. 2. Previously: PPL Electric Utilities is reporting that just over 1,100 residents in the Lancaster County area are without power after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Oct. 1.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane closure on I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bridge repair work has caused PennDOT to close one lane of Interstate 81 in lower Luzerne County Monday. According to PennDOT, one lane of the roadway has been shut down northbound at mile marker 142 near Hazleton so crews can perform bridge repair work. The work is expected to continue through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
