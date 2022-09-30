ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

1065thebuzz.com

Sheboygan 2023 Proposed Program Budget Gets First-Look Tonight

Sheboygan residents will have a chance to preview what’s planned for the City in 2023 on Monday night. City Administrator Todd Wolf and Finance Director Kaitlyn Krueger will be presenting the Proposed Program Budget for next year during tonight’s Common Council Meeting. That presentation will provide a view...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan County woman

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Sheboygan County woman. Florence Kaiser, 79, was last seen Monday on County Highway O in Sheboygan. Sheriff’s officials say she left her home without her phone or anything else that would identify her. Kaiser is described as...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire

A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
On Milwaukee

BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire

NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
NEENAH, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town

It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
OSHKOSH, WI
wwisradio.com

Sheboygan Man Leads Police on Chase That Reaches Speeds of 115 Miles per Hour

(Kenosha, WI) — A man wanted for a domestic violence-suffocation incident in Sheboygan led Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles an hour. It finally ended when the suspect exited Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and apparently lost control of his vehicle as it drove into a retention pond. W-I-T-I/T-V reports that authorities think the man was headed for Chicago. As the vehicle was sinking, the suspect was able to get out and swim out of the pond. He was arrested when he tried to run. His name hasn’t been released.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan woman found safe; Silver Alert canceled

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert for a Sheboygan woman was canceled almost exactly two hours after it was issued when the 79-year-old woman was found. Authorities say she is safe. The Silver Alert sent shortly after 12:30 P.M. said the woman left her home without her phone, identification,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M

A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
GREEN BAY, WI

