Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Thieves caught on camera using makeshift ramming device to break into Fresno business
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — About 6 suspects are wanted after being caught on camera using a homemade ramming device to break into a Fresno business. Surveillance cameras at R G Equipment of Fresno Inc. captured the burglary that happened back in August. The crew can be seen pulling up...
Shooting at motorcycle club meet up in west central Fresno leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.
KMPH.com
Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man early Monday morning in central Fresno.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Convenience store scam: woman using gift cards to steal thousands of dollars
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A local convenience store owner is now sounding the alarm for others to be on the lookout—as a woman has been caught on camera carrying out a scam involving gift cards. “My money is lost. There’s no insurance coverage. There’s nothing. She’s going from...
KMPH.com
New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Louis Work
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Louis Work. John Work is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 61-year-old Work is 6' 1" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Work is hiding,...
Helicopter that crashed in Fresno was on maintenance check flight, lost tail rotor control: NTSB
The NTSB's preliminary information indicates that during a maintenance check flight, the helicopter lost tail rotor control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Candy scattered across Madera highway after big rig crash
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lane of a highway was shut down after a two-vehicle crash in Madera on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 8:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Avenue 11 after a big rig was involved in a crash with a box truck. […]
KMPH.com
Father shoots own son, believed to be an intruder in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A father ends up shooting his own son after police say he believed him to be an intruder at a Merced home. The Merced Police Department responded to the home near the 200 block of E. 20th Street for shots fired early Sunday morning. When they...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in what officials say was a weekend shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse was identified by police on Monday. Investigators say the man was shot and later died after an argument broke out during a large gathering Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Two others also […]
KMPH.com
Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood
Two people were hurt after a helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood in southeast Fresno Saturday morning. Just before 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of an aircraft down near Willow and Garrett avenues. The call was then transferred to the Fresno Police Department. Fresno police officers responded to the scene and […]
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
Motorcyclist driving wrong-way in Fresno hit by SUV who left the scene
A man suffered critical injuries early Sunday morning when he rode his motorcycle the wrong way on a one-way street, and an SUV broadsided him and left.
Hit and run in Visalia leaves pedestrian dead, driver not yet identified
On September 29th at approximately 8:30 pm, the California Highway Patrol Fresno Communications Center received a call of a car hitting a pedestrian.
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near homes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A helicopter crashed near homes Saturday morning in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 9:54 a.m. for reports of a helicopter crash at a home on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found a helicopter crashed in between...
Bicyclist dead in a head-on crash with sports car: CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A bicyclist is dead after a head-on collision with a sports car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Fresno CHP units responded to the fatal accident at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday around 19580 Watts Valley Road in Fresno County. Officials say that a woman in her 50s from Fresno was riding […]
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Comments / 0