KMPH.com

Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
KMPH.com

New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Louis Work

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Louis Work. John Work is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 61-year-old Work is 6' 1" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Work is hiding,...
KMPH.com

Father shoots own son, believed to be an intruder in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A father ends up shooting his own son after police say he believed him to be an intruder at a Merced home. The Merced Police Department responded to the home near the 200 block of E. 20th Street for shots fired early Sunday morning. When they...
KMPH.com

Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
KTLA

2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood

Two people were hurt after a helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood in southeast Fresno Saturday morning. Just before 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of an aircraft down near Willow and Garrett avenues. The call was then transferred to the Fresno Police Department. Fresno police officers responded to the scene and […]
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near homes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A helicopter crashed near homes Saturday morning in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 9:54 a.m. for reports of a helicopter crash at a home on Garrett Avenue, near Jensen and Willow Avenue. When police arrived, they say they found a helicopter crashed in between...
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
