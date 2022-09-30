Read full article on original website
Missouri Department of Conservation to host 36th annual Poosey Conservation Area fall tour on October 16th
The Missouri Department of Conservation will welcome visitors to the 36th annual fall driving tour at the Poosey Conservation Area from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Visitors can enjoy the annual driving tour uphill and down on winding gravel roads through forest and woodlands. MDC will provide a tour brochure at the entrance and nature interpretive stops along the route.
New Missouri Corn officers elected for 2022-2023
With the start of a new fiscal year, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and the Missouri Corn Growers Association announced a new slate of officers, the appointment of recently elected board members, and national committee assignments. The election of the 2022-23 MCMC officer team took place during an August board...
Missouri State Auditor recommends stronger accounting controls, computer security protocols in audit of Grundy County
State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a regularly scheduled audit of Grundy County. Similar to findings in prior audits of the county, the Sheriff’s office is in need of stronger seized property controls and the Ambulance Department is in need of stronger accounting controls and procedures. The audit also recommended stronger cybersecurity protocols on county government computer systems.
Missouri celebrates “Farm to School Month”
Governor Mike Parson proclaimed October to be Farm to School Month in Missouri. Farm to School Month celebrates school nutrition professionals, farmers, and ranchers nationwide for their contributions to feeding Missouri students. “Farm to School Month is a great opportunity to share the work farmers, ranchers and schools do to...
Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022
For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
Audio: 56 Missouri judges running in November to stay on the bench
When Missouri voters cast their general election ballot, they will be asked whether to let 56 nonpartisan judges keep their job. Two Missouri Supreme Court judges, 10 Court of Appeals judges, 22 circuit court judges, and 22 associate circuit court judges are campaigning to retain their seats on the bench.
Hy-Vee deploys disaster relief fleet to Florida
Hy-Vee, Inc. deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hy-Vee employees departed this morning from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals. The...
