The Missouri Department of Conservation will welcome visitors to the 36th annual fall driving tour at the Poosey Conservation Area from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Visitors can enjoy the annual driving tour uphill and down on winding gravel roads through forest and woodlands. MDC will provide a tour brochure at the entrance and nature interpretive stops along the route.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO