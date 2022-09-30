ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Pets & Animals
Ulster County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Hurley, NY
County
Ulster County, NY
Hot 99.1

WATCH As NY State Troopers Save Teenager from Burning Car! What Happened?

Be advised, the video below could be upsetting to some. On a daily basis our New York State Police find themselves in a variety of situations. From a simple flat tire assist to saving someone's life, these Troopers never know exactly what they will encounter while out on patrol. On this September morning officers saved the life of a 17-year-old by pulling him from a burning vehicle.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Suv#American#Dec#Honda#New York Fall Foliage
94.3 Lite FM

Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey’s Pizza Owners

As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Pets
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘One of a Kind’ Unique Game Shop Now Open in New Windsor, NY

We now have another awesome place to go shopping in the Hudson Valley. I have a lot of friends who are very into board games and gaming, but they always mention how hard it is to find a store that sells games. I bet more people would even play if they knew of a cool, local place to go check out. How fitting, a new store just opened up in the Orange County area and it offers board game lovers a great place to go shopping.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

DNA Test Confirms Rare Wolf Killed In Upstate New York

There are a lot of different animals in New York. I use the term "animal" literally and figuratively. However, one species has been missing from the vast terrain of the upper regions since the early 1900's, the wolf. The DEC notes that there are wolves in Wisconsin and Michigan but not in New York. Populations of the species do exist north of the empire state border in Canada.
WILDLIFE
Hot 99.1

Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best

We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have numerous orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole Country.
AGRICULTURE
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy