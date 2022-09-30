ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Florida clears way for jobless benefits after Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State officials have taken steps to make it easier for people in areas affected by Hurricane Ian to receive unemployment benefits, as recovery efforts from the massive storm continued Monday and the death toll mounted. The state, in part, temporarily eliminated what is known as a...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Officials say 58 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials said there are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an update by FDLE on Sunday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Hurricane Ian: How to spot real, fake donation requests

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – “We have lived in Florida our whole lives. We have dealt with plenty of hurricanes and this was definitely the worst we have ever gotten it, the worst we have ever seen,” said Kissimmee resident Sam Pippen. “The water was up to my waist.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday announced individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide. Survivors in these counties who seek such help...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding concerns rise as Lake Monroe set to crest; Lake Harney may soon recede

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said Monday afternoon that historic flooding throughout the area is expected to continue for weeks. Lake Monroe, the third lake that the St. John’s River flows north through in Central Florida, after Lakes Harvey and Jessup, will crest later this week at 8.5 feet above sea level, according to Harris.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties added to SBA disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Saturday that they added four more counties to disaster declaration after Hurricane Ian. While FEMA offers homeowners and renters disaster grants, the SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits, according to a statement from the organization. SBA said in their statement that FEMA often refers survivors to the Small Business Administration as part of the FEMA process.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Citizen’s Insurance spokesperson says company can pay claims

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s property insurance market has been in crisis even before Hurricane Ian, and the governor says Citizen’s Insurance is prepared and able to pay out claims. Florida residents have watched their premiums rise for years now. Even a special legislative session earlier this year...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Highs creep up slightly as dry streak continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The dry streak continues across all of Central Florida for a third day with more of that coming our way this week. Today’s highs will creep up a little into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s as a weak front approaches, bringing a few more clouds overhead Sunday afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s. Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high...
ENVIRONMENT

