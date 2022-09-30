ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Saturday that they added four more counties to disaster declaration after Hurricane Ian. While FEMA offers homeowners and renters disaster grants, the SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits, according to a statement from the organization. SBA said in their statement that FEMA often refers survivors to the Small Business Administration as part of the FEMA process.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO