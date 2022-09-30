Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. DeSantis talks rescues, restoring power in Hurricane Ian’s wake
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said rescue teams deployed in Ian’s aftermath had already performed more than 1,900 rescues across Florida as of Monday, less than a week after the storm made landfall in Florida. The governor, alongside Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie...
Florida clears way for jobless benefits after Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State officials have taken steps to make it easier for people in areas affected by Hurricane Ian to receive unemployment benefits, as recovery efforts from the massive storm continued Monday and the death toll mounted. The state, in part, temporarily eliminated what is known as a...
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
Officials say 58 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials said there are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an update by FDLE on Sunday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Here’s when Florida plans to have power restored for most customers after Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – While hundreds of thousands of Floridians are without power, Florida emergency officials said crews are aiming to restore power for those who can receive it by Sunday. Officials with several agencies, including the Florida Division of Emergency Management, held a news conference Monday morning in Tallahassee...
WATCH LIVE at 4:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to provide Hurricane Ian update in Arcadia
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide another Hurricane Ian relief effort update Sunday. The governor will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. in Arcadia with first lady Casey DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of...
Hurricane Ian: How to spot real, fake donation requests
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – “We have lived in Florida our whole lives. We have dealt with plenty of hurricanes and this was definitely the worst we have ever gotten it, the worst we have ever seen,” said Kissimmee resident Sam Pippen. “The water was up to my waist.”
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
‘Devastating impacts:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis discusses Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Hardee County
WACHULA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday held a news conference at the Hardee County Emergency Management office in Wachula. DeSantis was joined at the event by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and Air Force Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert to discuss the impact Hurricane Ian had on Hardee County.
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday announced individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide. Survivors in these counties who seek such help...
Flooding concerns rise as Lake Monroe set to crest; Lake Harney may soon recede
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said Monday afternoon that historic flooding throughout the area is expected to continue for weeks. Lake Monroe, the third lake that the St. John’s River flows north through in Central Florida, after Lakes Harvey and Jessup, will crest later this week at 8.5 feet above sea level, according to Harris.
Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
‘Not out of the woods yet:’ St. Cloud officials anticipate more flooding in Ian’s aftermath
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud officials said Monday afternoon while they’ve seen some flooding relief across some parts of the city in the wake of Hurricane Ian, they’re not out of the woods yet as far as rising water levels go. The city’s mayor, Nathan Blackwell,...
Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties added to SBA disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Saturday that they added four more counties to disaster declaration after Hurricane Ian. While FEMA offers homeowners and renters disaster grants, the SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits, according to a statement from the organization. SBA said in their statement that FEMA often refers survivors to the Small Business Administration as part of the FEMA process.
Citizen’s Insurance spokesperson says company can pay claims
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s property insurance market has been in crisis even before Hurricane Ian, and the governor says Citizen’s Insurance is prepared and able to pay out claims. Florida residents have watched their premiums rise for years now. Even a special legislative session earlier this year...
Highs creep up slightly as dry streak continues in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The dry streak continues across all of Central Florida for a third day with more of that coming our way this week. Today’s highs will creep up a little into the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s as a weak front approaches, bringing a few more clouds overhead Sunday afternoon.
Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s. Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high...
Your ultimate guide of corn mazes to visit during this pumpkin season around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla – In Florida, we have plenty of options to fill our fall bucket list. Theme parks, dining shows, and Halloween Haunts sound like fun but getting lost in a corn maze sounds even better. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in Florida | News 6,...
St. Cloud issues voluntary evacuations as water levels quickly rise. Here’s where and why
St. CLOUD, Fla. – The city of St. Cloud on Sunday announced voluntary evacuations had begun in Blackberry, Pemberly Pines, Summer Cove, Sugar Mill, St. Cloud Village, Soleil Blue, Jade Isle, Savannah Park, Edgewater and surrounding areas due to encroaching floodwaters. Speaking from the St. Cloud Police Department, City...
❤️ SHARE YOUR STORY: Did you experience an act of kindness during Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian left a devastating trail across Florida that will take months if not years for many to recover from. The stories of loss are heartbreaking, and the images are ones we won’t forget for a long time, if ever. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas prices see sharp drop in...
