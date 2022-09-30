Read full article on original website
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this weekWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Inside Nova
Madison, Flint Hill win big in football
The Madison Warhawks and Flint Hill Huskies earned their second straight wins of the season by blowouts in high-school football games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively. * For Madison in its win, runningback Angelo Jreige rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Mac Lewis was 7 of 9...
ohstalon.com
New Stadium Field Creates Climate of Pride and Unity
Last year in May, Osbourn high school made a huge announcement that by August we would have a brand new stadium field. For athletes and spectators alike, this was a longtime dream. Dreams came true on August 25th, when OHS hosted a ribbon cutting for the new and improved field....
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
fox5dc.com
Video shows suspects connected to Buddy Harrison's murder
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released new surveillance video of the moments before and after the deadly shooting of local boxing legend Buddy Harrison. In the video, a white car pulls up outside Harrison's home along 30th Street Southeast. Two men get out and run out of the frame. A...
howard.edu
Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D. Admitted into American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators®
WASHINGTON –Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, FACS is among a group of 64 esteemed surgeon educators inducted into membership in the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Academy of Master Surgeon Educators® on September 30, 2022, during a program event in Chicago. This is the fifth cohort of members inducted into this distinguished academy.
Inside Nova
Twenty years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
Twenty years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
Washington Examiner
Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'
EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
Inside Nova
Fort Discover designed for smallest visitors to Army museum
Amy Kaley and her family transferred to Fort Belvoir from Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis earlier this summer. She was looking for something for her 3-year-old son, Simon, to do on a Saturday, which brought them to the National Museum of the United States Army and Fort Discover, a new section in the museum’s Experiential Learning Center.
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP still in recruitment phase for prospective Electoral Board members
The Arlington County Republican Committee continues to accept self-nominations for those interested in becoming a member of the Arlington Electoral Board. The election of Republican Glenn Youngkin to the governorship means that all 130-plus local electoral boards across Virginia will be switching from two Democrats and one Republican (as they have been for the past eight years) to two Republicans and one Democrat.
Virginia Minivan Bandits Steal Baltimore ATM In Broad Daylight
Police have released images of three suspects seen stealing an ATM from a Carryout in Baltimore over the weekend in hopes to identify them, authorities say. Detectives say the three suspects entered the Carryout at 1644 N. Milton Avenue and stole the ATM, loading it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags around 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, according to Baltimore police.
mocoshow.com
Sport & Health Gyms Will Rebrand to OneLife Fitness Later This Year
We spoke with a representative from a Montgomery County Sport & Health location on Friday who confirmed that all Sport & Health locations will be rebranding to Onelife Fitness gyms. Currently, Montgomery County is home to two Sport & Health locations- Bethesda and North Bethesda. We were told that notice will go out to existing members on October 1st announcing the change and providing additional information to members.
Inside Nova
Substitute teacher at Leesburg high school charged with assaulting student
Leesburg police have charged a substitute teacher with misdemeanor assault and battery on a student at Tuscarora High School. The charge against Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 16 about 2 p.m. at Tuscarora High School, Leesburg police said in a news release. The...
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WTOP
Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student
A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
Nottingham MD
Maryland man convicted for his role in $28 million Ponzi scheme
GREENBELT, MD—A federal jury in Maryland has convicted Arley Ray Johnson, 63, of Bowie, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud, in connection with a $28 million Ponzi scheme involving 1st Million, a purported wealth management and financial literacy company. Johnson was convicted after a 10-day trial.
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
