Golf.com
Mackenzie Hughes’ clutch play earns playoff win at Sanderson Farms Championship
It didn’t always look pretty for Mackenzie Hughes on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, but when the pressure was highest, he delivered. Coming down the stretch at the Country Club of Jackson, he blew his drive well right on the par-5 14th before getting up and down from nearly 140 yards by making a 16-foot par save. Then he made tricky up and downs on both 17 and 18.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.
Golf.com
2 key tips from 2 different sources have Nick Hardy contending at Sanderson Farms
Nick Hardy is just three off the lead heading into the weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and he has two people who helped him get there. “Well, I mean, on Wednesday I got two good tips, one from my caddie and one from my fiancee, Liz, like with a couple parts of my game, like driver and iron swing,” Hardy said on Friday. “Ever since then I’ve just been clicking on all cylinders. Just hitting it great.”
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot
Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
Golf.com
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship wraps up on Sunday with the final round in Mississippi. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Fortinet Round 4. Mark Hubbard finds himself atop the leaderboard after third-round 65 as he...
Golf.com
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship total purse, payout breakdown and winner’s share
A second PGA Tour winner of the new 2022-23 season will be crowned on Sunday, and Mark Hubbard is in the driver’s seat at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. Hubbard leads at 15 under, with Mackenzie Hughes chasing at 14 under. They make up the final pairing at The Country Club of Jackson.
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
Golf.com
Shriners Children’s Open odds: Patrick Cantlay is prohibitive favorite to win in Las Vegas
This week the PGA Tour heads to sunny Las Vegas for the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, and a star-studded field is lined up to play. According to the Shriners Children’s Open betting odds via BetMGM, a former FedEx Cup champion is the heavy favorite, but a few other star players are worth checking out. Here’s what you need to know.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup snubs, Rory’s charge, Tiger and Charlie | Monday Finish
With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup and The Football in full swing, we’ve officially reached golf’s extremely unofficial offseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no golf happening — more on that in a bit — but it does give you some freedom as consumers. You should feel free to have Golf Channel on at all times, of course. But I’m here to tell you you’re not considered a bad golf fan if you didn’t watch the Sanderson Farms this weekend; there’s no legal recourse against those who don’t recognize the PGA Tour’s fall season as an entity worthy of your full attention.
Golf.com
Lawsuits galore, exploring future Open venues and more: What you missed last week
Greetings, golf fans! Are you feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of golf news these days? We feel you! To help you keep up with golf-world happenings, here, in one handy place, is what you missed on GOLF.com last week:. What you missed last week…. — LIV Golf finally revealed...
Golf.com
Padraig Harrington played with amateurs for a week. He found 2 key takeaways
#paddysgolftips. A point from watching the ams.”. That’s how you start a golf tweet. Padraig Harrington, a professional, played with the amateur folk last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He saw some things. And he found his iPhone. And thumbed out 1,113 characters, over 202 words, over four tweets, at about 6:30 at night, Scottish time.
