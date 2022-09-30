ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Red Cross volunteers help victims of Hurricane Ian

Indiana Red Cross volunteers help victims of Hurricane Ian. East side barber shop gives back to community days …. A shooting at an east side barber shop claimed the life of a man, injured two others, and left countless people to cope with the trauma of what happened.
INDIANA STATE
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
Indiana custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
3 dead after crash on toll road in northern Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead and two others injured after an SUV struck a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening and crossed the median where it collided with a pickup truck. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident occurred just before 8...
CANFIELD, OH
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
INDIANA STATE
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites October 2022

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
CHARITIES
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
INDIANA STATE
Church bus hit during spree of catalytic converter thefts in Kokomo

Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church.
KOKOMO, IN
Indiana Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health is removing certain data from its COVID-19 dashboard and changing the frequency in which it’s updated. The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated once a week, a step down from its previous three-times-a-week. The dashboards will now be updated every Wednesday by 5 p.m....
INDIANA STATE
Fallen Elwood Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz honored in local high school marching band invitational

FISHERS, Ind. — Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in July, was honored Saturday at the Fishers Marching Band Invitational. The Elwood High School marching band took part in the weekend invitational, with each member wearing a badge to show support for the city’s police department as well as Noah’s family.
FISHERS, IN
Teen injured in shooting at Anderson park

ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting at a city park that left a 13-year-old injured Monday evening. Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they received multiple calls of shots fired at May Park, 743 West 10th Street. Officers located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper leg.
ANDERSON, IN

