Steelers WR George Pickens' Browns Catch Not Even In His Top 5

By Stephen Thompson
 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens said he's made better catches during practice in college than his one against the Browns.

PITTSBURGH -- George Pickens announced himself to the football world last week when he hauled in a 36-yard pass from Mitch Trubisky with one hand while falling backwards along the sideline. It was one of the few offensive highlights for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who eventually fell to the Browns by double digits.

The catch wowed fans all over the country and was shared all over social media. It was his first big play as a Pittsburgh Steeler, but it was far from the first spectacular catch Pickens has made during his career. In fact, he wouldn't put it in the top five of his best catches ever and added that most of his best came when there weren't cameras around to capture them.

"That's probably like seventh," Pickens said. "UGA practice — I made some crazy catches there. ... A lot of them are undiscovered."

He did mention one from Georgia could be found in the depths of YouTube.

Pickens knows how popular that play was. He saw it go viral and appreciated the comparisons to one of his idols, Odell Beckham Jr. He hopes it becomes more than just a singular highlight and serves as a reminder that his teammates can rely on him to contribute regularly.

"For me personally, that's a good catch to get my teammates to trust me even more," Pickens said.

He doesn't believe it's better than OBJ's catch against the Dallas Cowboys, though. Well, at least he won't admit it.

"OBJ is one of my favorite players," Pickens laughed, "so even if I do think it's better, I low key want to say that it's not."

