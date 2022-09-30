26-Year-Old Mario David Salinas Rodriguez Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Taylor (Taylor, TX)
According to the Taylor Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning.
The officials stated that 26-year-old Mario David Salinas Rodriguez was traveling in a black GMC pickup truck on the 3300 block of County Road 101 when [..]
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0