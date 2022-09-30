Read full article on original website
South Alabama picks up football commitment from LaFayette’s Joshua Combs
South Alabama on Monday landed a 2023 verbal commitment from Joshua Combs, a versatile athlete from LaFayette High School. Combs (6-1, 170) chose the Jaguars over a final list that also included Mississippi State, Jacksonville State and Austin Peay. He plays both running back and safety for the Class 5A Bulldogs, but is expected to concentrate on defense at the next level.
Troy’s Carlton Martial claims second straight Sun Belt Conference weekly award
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial is the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight time, it was announced Monday. Martial, a senior from Mobile, totaled 12 tackles, an interception and pass breakup in the Trojans’ 34-27 non-conference win at Western Kentucky on Saturday. The former McGill-Toolen star was also Sun Defensive Player of the Week after totaling 18 tackles vs. Marshall on Sept. 24.
South Alabama-ULM football game Oct. 15 will kick off at 6 p.m., air on NFL Network
South Alabama’s Oct. 15 home football game with Louisiana-Monroe will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised by the NFL Network, the Sun Belt Conference announced Monday. The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN+, but has now been picked up for linear television. It will be the first of consecutive national TV games for the Jaguars in a six-day span, along with the Oct. 20 game with Troy, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
LSU loss stings for Auburn defense that played ‘lights-out’
The numbers should have told the story: Auburn’s defense played well enough to warrant a hard-fought win in another enthralling installment of the program’s rivalry with LSU. Auburn limited LSU to 270 yards of total offense, the fewest in a game by a Power 5 opponent since Bryan...
Rewinding Auburn’s 21-17 loss to LSU
Auburn’s five-game season-opening homestand ended with a thud. After building a double-digit lead in the first half, Auburn again sputtered down the stretch in a 21-17 loss to LSU. Bryan Harsin’s team squandered a 17-0 lead it built midway through the second half, as Brian Kelly’s squad scored 21 unanswered to escape another weird installment of the rivalry with a road win.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s 21-17 loss to LSU
Auburn’s latest setback was a familiar one -- a loss in which it squandered a double-digit lead and failed to get the offense going in the second half. Auburn fell to SEC West rival LSU, 21-17, on Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Bryan Harsin’s team blew a 17-0 lead it built midway through the second quarter, as LSU scored 21 unanswered to secure the road win. It was the eighth straight game against Power 5 competition that Auburn has struggled offensively in the second half and the fifth straight game in SEC play that the program has let a double-digit lead slip away, falling to 1-4 in those contests.
Mobile HS football coach returns to work, resumes coaching duties 1 month after spanking video surfaced
Blount head football coach Josh Harris returned to school Monday and resumed his coaching duties this afternoon, Mobile County public relations director Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com. Philips said the school system couldn’t comment further on the issue. Harris, the Leopards’ first-year head coach, has been on paid administrative...
Virtual reality headsets: The latest trend in police training comes to Alabama
Mobile city officials will vote to spend close to $50,000 on Tuesday to purchase 10 virtual reality headsets. But the purchases are not intended to serve as a taxpayer-funded trip into the Metaverse. They are not playing video games. The equipment, once obtained, will offer the city’s police agency of...
Shrimp Fest, ready for return after two lost years, opens Thursday
After two lost years, the National Shrimp Festival is poised to open Thursday in Gulf Shores. The forecast is fine and it’s safe to say expectations are high. It’s a year-round effort for those who work to put it on, said longtime volunteer Clayton Wallace, and a year-round focus for people who have made attending it a family tradition. “It’s kind of sobering to listen to people talk and to read the comments of people on social media,” Wallace said. “With a lot of families, it’s generational and it’s important to them. Therefore it’s important to us to be able to keep giving these memories to people.”
