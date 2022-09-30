Read full article on original website
Nearly half of San Antonio teens polled report feeling helpless, survey says
SAN ANTONIO – A mental health survey conducted in San Antonio found nearly 50% of people ages 12 to 19 are experiencing mental health issues. The survey found an even higher rate of mental health issues among LGBTQ+ and gender diverse youth. The San Antonio Teen Mental Survey was...
CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing woman in immediate danger
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning and who they say is in immediate danger. San Antonio Police sent out a CLEAR Alert for Cheryl Kelly, 48, who was last seen just after 9 a.m. off Tavern Oaks near Thousand Oaks Drive on the city's Northeast Side.
JBSA says bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in barracks at Fort Sam Houston
SAN ANTONIO – Bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease was found at a barrack at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, causing the relocation of about 100 residents and 50 staff. In a news release sent on Friday, JBSA said the bacteria was discovered in the plumbing system of...
Report on Bexar County Jail conditions released; suggests pay bump and shift change
SAN ANTONIO — A report on conditions at the Bexar County Jail has been released. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office sent the report on Friday, which displays many of the problems KENS 5 has reported on in the past. Sixty pages describe the problems with overtime, understaffing and...
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
Fired BCSO deputy turned SeaWorld ‘scare character’ accused of body slamming child while at work
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE -- This story now includes a statement from SeaWorld. A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after he was captured on camera assaulting an inmate in 2019 faces new criminal allegations after San Antonio police said he assaulted two people Sunday, including a 14-year-old boy, while working at SeaWorld.
The San Antonio Humane Society welcomes more than 100 pets from Florida shelters
SAN ANTONIO - More than 100 cats and dogs are arriving in San Antonio from Florida shelters. The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering with a Florida Rescue Team to transport the incoming pets and give them a chance at finding homes. This move will also free up space in...
San Antonio-born army medic 'person of interest' in Martha's Vineyard flight investigation
A Venezuelan migrant allegedly identified Perla Huerta as the mystery woman who lured migrants onto the flights, the New York Times reports.
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed
SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
CLEAR Alert discontinued for 48-year-old woman reported missing
SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 3:52 p.m.:. The CLEAR Alert issued Monday for Cheryl Kelly has been discontinued, officials said. The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. A CLEAR Alert was...
Mother finds daughter, man shot inside San Antonio apartment, police say
A mother found her daughter and another man shot inside an apartment unit on the city's southwest side Monday afternoon, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the woman and the man were inside the...
Man in custody after stabbing a security guard at west-side drug store
SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in custody after stabbing a security guard at a west-side drug store late Saturday night. Police responded around 10:07 p.m. to the 4700 block of W Commerce St for reports of a cutting in progress. When officers arrived at the location, they...
Former deputy now SeaWorld performer arrested for slamming child to ground
SAN ANTONIO – A SeaWorld employee has been arrested after slamming a child to the ground. Police were dispatched to SeaWorld on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. According to officials, the SeaWorld employee was dressed as a “scare character” performer when he slammed the 14-year-old boy to the ground. A relative of the boy witnessed the incident and confronted the employee. The employee then proceeded to physically assault the relative.
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
2 people critically wounded in apparent attempted murder-suicide at apartment complex on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman in their 20s were critically wounded in what police said was an apparent attempted murder-suicide at an apartment complex Monday afternoon on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said a woman arrived at an apartment in the 7400 block Yarrow Boulevard...
Over 100 shell casings found after drive-by shooting kills woman in West Bexar Co.
SAN ANTONIO - Two suspects are in custody after a drive-by shooting killed one young woman and injured another in Far West Bexar County. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home off Bald Mountain Drive near Marbach Road and Loop 1604. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said a...
Double Set of Triplets Born Less Than 24 Hours Apart at Resolute Hospital
A double set of triplets arrived at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels this week, born less than 24 hours apart. Triplets might be rare but hospital CEO Mark Bernard said New Braunfels’ baby business is brisk. Deliveries were at an all-time high in August. More than 120 babies...
