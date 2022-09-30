ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing woman in immediate danger

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning and who they say is in immediate danger. San Antonio Police sent out a CLEAR Alert for Cheryl Kelly, 48, who was last seen just after 9 a.m. off Tavern Oaks near Thousand Oaks Drive on the city's Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed

SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
CLEAR Alert discontinued for 48-year-old woman reported missing

SAN ANTONIO – Updated at 3:52 p.m.:. The CLEAR Alert issued Monday for Cheryl Kelly has been discontinued, officials said. The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman who they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety. A CLEAR Alert was...
Former deputy now SeaWorld performer arrested for slamming child to ground

SAN ANTONIO – A SeaWorld employee has been arrested after slamming a child to the ground. Police were dispatched to SeaWorld on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. According to officials, the SeaWorld employee was dressed as a “scare character” performer when he slammed the 14-year-old boy to the ground. A relative of the boy witnessed the incident and confronted the employee. The employee then proceeded to physically assault the relative.
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
