Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6
10/03/2022, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
CultureShift HR Launches Its Online DEI Course for Businesses
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - CultureShift HR, an HR strategy and consultancy firm, is now offering an online, self-paced training course in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The 4 A's Method," a custom framework created by CEO and Founder Alysha M. Campbell, helps organizations build their own DEI framework with the goal of creating a more inclusive workplace culture.
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022: Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector, and Increased R&D Activity Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Product, by Functionality, by Formulations, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pharmaceutical excipients market size is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during...
Prodapt Launches OpenFibreXchange to Accelerate Pan-UK Digital Connectivity
Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider to the connectedness industry, today announced the launch of its OpenFibreXchange (OFX) that will enable Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to rapidly connect with the regional fibre operators to boost high-speed digital connectivity across the UK. This press release features multimedia....
Insights on the Wide Belt Sanders Global Market to 2027 - Advanced Automation Sanders Machines Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wide Belt Sanders Market Research Report by Type (Compact Machine, Large Machine, and Standard Machine), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Wide Belt Sanders Market size...
MAP Protocol, CertiK & NEAR Hosted Web3 007 Gala at Token2049 Singapore, Sparking the Provably Secure Omnichain Future
SINGAPORE - October 3, 2022 - (Newswire.com) MAP Protocol, a fast-growing cross-chain solution is on a mission to make cross-chain secure and easy for all by providing projects with a provably secure, easy-to-integrate, and truly decentralized omnichain infrastructure, with instant finality. MAP Protocol co-hosted one of the major Token2049 side events — Web3 007 Gala on Sept. 28, 2022 at Mount Faber Park Ballroom — alongside CertiK and NEAR Protocol. Additional support at the event was shared with Alchemy Pay, Mercuryo, Playverse, and Barter Network with Cointelegraph China, CoinDesk, NEAR Insider, TK Media & Venture and Asia Blockchain Association as media partners.
Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health Expands Footprint With Opening of Outpost in the Bay Area
Led by Stanford Alumnus Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360’s Bay Area Office Aims to Support Early-Stage Healthcare Startups in Northern California. Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360), the nation’s leading venture fund focused singularly on early-stage (primarily seed) healthcare disruptors, is augmenting its support for healthcare startups with the launch of a new outpost in the San Francisco Bay Area. The division is led by Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360’s newly appointed Associate, who brings clinical expertise and a tech-centric, data-forward approach to the team.
The Worldwide Agriculture IoT Industry is Projected to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Agriculture IoT Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Agriculture IoT Market is projected to reach USD 20,470.21 million by 2027 from USD 9,797.09 million in 2021, at a CAGR 13.06% during the forecast period. Market Statistics:. The report...
Global Crane (Mobile, Marine & Port, Fixed) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $45+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, and Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Crane Market: Analysis By Type (Mobile Cranes, Marine & Port Cranes and Fixed Cranes), By Application (Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, Oil & Gas and Other), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY. WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at September 30, 2022 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary...
Global Wireless Testing Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Worldwide Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wireless testing market size is valued at USD...
ARGO Named a 2022 Top 100 FinTech Provider by IDC Financial Insights
ARGO, the leading provider of high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that it has been named as a Top 100 FinTech Provider in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings, the most comprehensive vendor ranking for the financial services industry. The 19th annual IDC...
The 10X Traffic Suite – helping SOLOpreneurs and small businesses step up their marketing strategies to grow their brands.
The 10X Traffic Suite offers automated, affordable advertising to help businesses stand out in the increasingly competitive market. The 10X Traffic Suite has revolutionized online advertising for solopreneurs and small businesses with its tailored professional advertising campaigns that are affordable and effective. The 10X Traffic Suite has helped many businesses revamp their marketing strategies to be better positioned for success in the ever-evolving digital space.
Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand from Photovoltaics Industry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market by Application (Films & Sheets, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives), End-use (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB)...
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
The Complete Guide To Applying For A Business Visa to Canada
Starting today, business travellers can apply for their visas online at canada visa online. This new service is designed to streamline the visa application process, making it faster and easier to obtain the necessary documentation.With canada visa online, applicants simply need to fill out an online form and submit their supporting documents electronically. Once approved, they will receive their visas in a matter of days. There's no need to mail in forms or wait in line at the consulate anymore.canada visa online is a convenient, one-stop solution for business travellers who need to apply for a Canadian visa. We're committed to making the process as simple and straightforward as possible, so that our customers can focus on their business goals.
Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Arup Laboratories and Biocartis Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher's research report suggests that the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecasted years 2022-2028. China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are considered in the region.
The City With the Fewest Homes For Sale
A recent analysis reveals the city where the inventory of homes on the market was tightest in August.
