Weiken Interior Design has Launched Reliable Services for Interior Design & Home Renovation in Singapore
BOON LAY, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Weiken Interior Design has launched reliable services to renovate both commercial and residential properties in Singapore, with the goal is to create customers' dream homes and deliver a hassle-free renovation experience. Weiken is one of the most reputable brands in...
County of Los Angeles Partners with PowerFlex to Install New Smart Electric Vehicle Chargers at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Among Other Locations
The new installation at the Walt Disney Concert Hall garage includes 43 PowerFlex electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, with more than 800 EV charging stations already completed around the County. On October 1, 2022, The County of Los Angeles (County) and PowerFlex announced the addition of 40 electric vehicle (EV)...
Emerald City Collectibles – The Ideal Web-Shop For Purchasing Loungeflys & Funko Pops
Being a massive and well-known marketplace, Emerald City Collectibles is a one-stop shop for all the collectible figures and toys including Funko Pops, Loungeflys, and Figpins. One can find items from all the brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more. USA – Emerald City Collectibles is an online...
The 10X Traffic Suite – helping SOLOpreneurs and small businesses step up their marketing strategies to grow their brands.
The 10X Traffic Suite offers automated, affordable advertising to help businesses stand out in the increasingly competitive market. The 10X Traffic Suite has revolutionized online advertising for solopreneurs and small businesses with its tailored professional advertising campaigns that are affordable and effective. The 10X Traffic Suite has helped many businesses revamp their marketing strategies to be better positioned for success in the ever-evolving digital space.
FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel
FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1735426636. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and...
