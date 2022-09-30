ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Adventure Tourism Market Report to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

 4 days ago
Global Wireless Testing Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Worldwide Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wireless testing market size is valued at USD...
Global Human Identification Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Human Identification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global human identification market reached a value of US$ 1.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.28 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.43% during 2021-2027.
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022: Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector, and Increased R&D Activity Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Product, by Functionality, by Formulations, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pharmaceutical excipients market size is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during...
Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand from Photovoltaics Industry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market by Application (Films & Sheets, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives), End-use (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB)...
Global Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator & Freezers Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Arena Instrumentation, B Medical Systems, Dulas and Godrej Appliances Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator & Freezers Market Research Report by Position (Chest and Upright), Capacity, End-Use, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Solar Direct Drive Refrigerator &...
Insights on the Wide Belt Sanders Global Market to 2027 - Advanced Automation Sanders Machines Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wide Belt Sanders Market Research Report by Type (Compact Machine, Large Machine, and Standard Machine), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Wide Belt Sanders Market size...
Global Digital Banking Platform Market Report 2022: Expanding Use of Cloud-Based Platforms to Boost Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Banking Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), by Mode, by Component (Platform, Service), by Service, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital banking platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 107.1 billion...
Global Crane (Mobile, Marine & Port, Fixed) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $45+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, and Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Crane Market: Analysis By Type (Mobile Cranes, Marine & Port Cranes and Fixed Cranes), By Application (Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, Oil & Gas and Other), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
