Woonsocket Call
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Arup Laboratories and Biocartis Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher's research report suggests that the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecasted years 2022-2028. China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are considered in the region.
CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6
10/03/2022, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.
California Governor Vetoes Bill Regulating Cryptos
More than a decade after the introduction of Bitcoin, millions of Americans now hold some kind of digital token. Bitcoin, the largest crypto in the world, boasts more than 80 million users globally while Ethereum is poised to become just as big after the conclusion of the long-awaited ETH merge. In total, there are more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies in the world.
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
CACI Announces CFO Transition
EVP and CFO Thomas Mutryn Announces His Retirement; Finance SVP Jeffrey MacLauchlan Appointed to Succeed Him. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) Thomas (Tom) A. Mutryn will retire as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer after more than 16 years of service.
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY. WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at September 30, 2022 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary...
Harris’s suggestion to distribute disaster relief ‘equitably’ isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous
Fresh off an embarrassing gaffe in South Korea, in which Vice President Kamala Harris praised the United States’s strong alliance with North Korea, she is at it again — albeit without gaffes but with a striking comment emblematic of our country’s divide over racial issues. At a...
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition Of A Two-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the “Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today announced an acquisition of a two-clinic physical therapy practice. USPH acquired 80% of the equity interests of the physical therapy practice with...
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
Project Marketplace Allows Easy Hiring For Voice Over Talent
London,Canada - October 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly launched Project Marketplace is an e-commerce store where businesses can browse and purchase projects that have been listed by voice actors, musicians, translators, and audio producers. More information is available at https://www.voices.com/blog/how-to-hire-on-the-project-marketplace. Project Marketplace gives voice over talent the ability...
U.K.ABROAD Simplifies Online British Passport Renewals From The USA
Florida, USA - October 4, 2022 — Right now, it is estimated that there are over a million British ex-pats currently living in the United States. While there are many positive reasons someone may choose to swap the UK for the US, it’s a decision that comes with some administrative drawbacks. Most notably, renewing a British passport from outside the UK can be challenging. One company is hoping to change this for good, simplifying the process for anyone currently living in the US and needing to renew their passport.
Leading Debt Payoff Platform Tally Announces $80 Million Series D
Fintech will use funding to grow technology and empower more people to reduce debt. Tally, the financial automation company that pioneered a new approach to addressing the nation’s $900 billion credit card debt crisis, announced today that it has raised $80 million in Series D funding, led by Sway Ventures with participation from Menora Mivtachim. Previous investors Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, Shasta Ventures and Cowboy Ventures also took part in this round. Tally will use the funding to continue to grow the business and further expand its automated debt pay-down system to help members get out of credit card debt, reducing the time and stress it takes people to reach their financial goals. Tally also announced that Ken Denman, a veteran customer-centric technology leader, has joined Tally’s Board of Directors.
Global Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Alpha Therapeutics, Biogen, Karger and Pfizer Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market Research Report by Product Type (Drug Based and Surgery), End-user, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market size was estimated...
Stock Market Today: Futures Jump as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock futures were firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. Dow futures traded 440 points higher, or 1.49%. S&P 500...
The City With the Fewest Homes For Sale
A recent analysis reveals the city where the inventory of homes on the market was tightest in August.
The Complete Guide To Applying For A Business Visa to Canada
Starting today, business travellers can apply for their visas online at canada visa online. This new service is designed to streamline the visa application process, making it faster and easier to obtain the necessary documentation.With canada visa online, applicants simply need to fill out an online form and submit their supporting documents electronically. Once approved, they will receive their visas in a matter of days. There's no need to mail in forms or wait in line at the consulate anymore.canada visa online is a convenient, one-stop solution for business travellers who need to apply for a Canadian visa. We're committed to making the process as simple and straightforward as possible, so that our customers can focus on their business goals.
FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel
FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
Global Crane (Mobile, Marine & Port, Fixed) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $45+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, and Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Crane Market: Analysis By Type (Mobile Cranes, Marine & Port Cranes and Fixed Cranes), By Application (Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, Oil & Gas and Other), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
