3 Biggest Questions For Last Week of Lightning Pre-Season

We are officially a week away from the Tampa Bay Lightning kicking off the season on the road against the New York Rangers on October 11th. With two more pre-season games this week, we have a couple of questions that will need to be answered over the course of the week regarding what the opening night lineup might look like.
TAMPA, FL
