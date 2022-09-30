Watch: Steph Curry finds James Wiseman for alley-oop vs. Wizards in Japan

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The development and fit for James Wiseman will be something to monitor for the Golden State Warriors in the preseason.

After playing only 39 games in his rookie year and missing all of his sophomore season due to a knee injury, Wiseman is slated to be back on the court for the Warriors throughout the preseason campaign.

In the Warriors’ preseason opener against the Washington Wizards in Japan, it didn’t take long for Steph Curry to find the former No. 2 overall NBA draft pick. With 10:35 remaining in the second quarter, the reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player floated a lob to Wiseman for an emphatic two-handed dunk in front of the crowd at Saitama Super Arena.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

In the first half against the Wizards, Wiseman tallied six points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field with a rebound in eight minutes.

Prior to his injury in his rookie season, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting from the floor with 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes per contest.

