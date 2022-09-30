ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Watch: Steph Curry finds James Wiseman for alley-oop vs. Wizards in Japan

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szu2d_0iGWYJOs00
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The development and fit for James Wiseman will be something to monitor for the Golden State Warriors in the preseason.

After playing only 39 games in his rookie year and missing all of his sophomore season due to a knee injury, Wiseman is slated to be back on the court for the Warriors throughout the preseason campaign.

In the Warriors’ preseason opener against the Washington Wizards in Japan, it didn’t take long for Steph Curry to find the former No. 2 overall NBA draft pick. With 10:35 remaining in the second quarter, the reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player floated a lob to Wiseman for an emphatic two-handed dunk in front of the crowd at Saitama Super Arena.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

In the first half against the Wizards, Wiseman tallied six points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field with a rebound in eight minutes.

Prior to his injury in his rookie season, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points on 51.9% shooting from the floor with 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes per contest.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns

On Sunday, Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods revealed the NBA star was hospitalized recently for an undisclosed illness. Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves now, but he won't play in the team's upcoming preseason opener. From the sound of things, the three-time All-Star was pretty sick. Towns told reporters...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Wiseman
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Washington Wizards#Saitama Super Arena
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NBA world clowns Suns after embarrassing loss

Since they were routed at home by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals in May, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for the Phoenix Suns. A potential trade for Kevin Durant never came to fruition. Owner Robert Sarver was suspended for workplace misconduct and is now moving towards selling the team. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy