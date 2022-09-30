With A Perfect Blend Of High-Quality Artists And Artificial Intelligence Pet Portrait Specializes In Creating Perfect Portrait Masterpieces For Paw Lovers

Read full article on original website
Louisiana-based Meditation Guru turned Author, LaTosha Kelly Launches her New Book titled ‘Finding Your Calm’.
LaTosha Kelly, the founder of New Beginnings Meditation turned into an author with the launch of her new book titled 'Finding Your Calm', a complete guide to meditation. The author also launched a daily self-help Journal under the same name. The book is available for online purchase on the website and Amazon.
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest
Readers’ Favorite recognizes “Mona Lisa, Becoming a Ghost” by A.L. Mengel in its annual international book award contest, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1735426636. The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to NYT best-sellers and...
David J. Mason’s new book receives a warm literary welcome
Readers’ Favorite announces the review of the Fiction – Historical – Event/Era book “The Self-Liberation of Parson Sykes” by David J. Mason, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BG6954LL. Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned...
Emerald City Collectibles – The Ideal Web-Shop For Purchasing Loungeflys & Funko Pops
Being a massive and well-known marketplace, Emerald City Collectibles is a one-stop shop for all the collectible figures and toys including Funko Pops, Loungeflys, and Figpins. One can find items from all the brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and more. USA – Emerald City Collectibles is an online...
Cosmetic Packaging Now Has Launched A Fast And Convenient Laboratory Grade Cosmetics Container Company
With the supply chain making it more and more difficult to obtain cosmetics containers, Cosmetic Packaging Now is revolutionizing the process. They offer custom, bulk, and stock items to provide whatever their clients need. When developing a new cosmetics or skincare line, packaging is crucial. The container a product is...
As 'Hygiene Theater' Declines, Violet Defense UV Technology Helps Travel, Hospitality Stay Safe
ORLANDO, Fla. - October 4, 2022 - (Newswire.com) As travel ramps up in the post-pandemic world, especially as it gets closer to the holiday travel season, Violet Defense provides sanitary firepower to hotels, restaurants, and more. Violet Defense's UV technology has emerged as a premier preventative solution within the travel and hospitality sectors.
Chef Ron brings the fusion with Indian Pizza
Indian Pizza (makes 2 pizzas) 2 (12-inch) pizza crusts 2 cups of tikka masala sauce (divided) 1 cup of grilled curry chicken 16 oz fresh sliced mozzarella 1/4 purple onion sliced 6 sweet peppers sliced 1 jalapeño seeded, sliced, and washed 1/4 cup of mint cilantro chutney
