China-hifi-Audio Releases Advanced 300B Audiophile Tube Amplifiers Tested According to International Standards to Ensure the Highest Quality

FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel
FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
MAP Protocol, CertiK & NEAR Hosted Web3 007 Gala at Token2049 Singapore, Sparking the Provably Secure Omnichain Future
SINGAPORE - October 3, 2022 - (Newswire.com) MAP Protocol, a fast-growing cross-chain solution is on a mission to make cross-chain secure and easy for all by providing projects with a provably secure, easy-to-integrate, and truly decentralized omnichain infrastructure, with instant finality. MAP Protocol co-hosted one of the major Token2049 side events — Web3 007 Gala on Sept. 28, 2022 at Mount Faber Park Ballroom — alongside CertiK and NEAR Protocol. Additional support at the event was shared with Alchemy Pay, Mercuryo, Playverse, and Barter Network with Cointelegraph China, CoinDesk, NEAR Insider, TK Media & Venture and Asia Blockchain Association as media partners.
High Price of Electric Vehicles Deters Over 60% of UK and US Potential Buyers, New Juniper Research Survey Finds
A new Juniper Research survey has found that 66% of UK respondents and 61% of US respondents are discouraged from adopting electric vehicles due to their high purchase price. It noted that electric vehicles must demonstrate lower running costs compared to traditional vehicles to justify the initial expenditure. Electric vehicles...
U.K.ABROAD Simplifies Online British Passport Renewals From The USA
Florida, USA - October 4, 2022 — Right now, it is estimated that there are over a million British ex-pats currently living in the United States. While there are many positive reasons someone may choose to swap the UK for the US, it’s a decision that comes with some administrative drawbacks. Most notably, renewing a British passport from outside the UK can be challenging. One company is hoping to change this for good, simplifying the process for anyone currently living in the US and needing to renew their passport.
Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Arup Laboratories and Biocartis Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher's research report suggests that the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecasted years 2022-2028. China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are considered in the region.
Insights on the Wide Belt Sanders Global Market to 2027 - Advanced Automation Sanders Machines Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wide Belt Sanders Market Research Report by Type (Compact Machine, Large Machine, and Standard Machine), Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Wide Belt Sanders Market size...
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
Prodapt Launches OpenFibreXchange to Accelerate Pan-UK Digital Connectivity
Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider to the connectedness industry, today announced the launch of its OpenFibreXchange (OFX) that will enable Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to rapidly connect with the regional fibre operators to boost high-speed digital connectivity across the UK. This press release features multimedia....
CultureShift HR Launches Its Online DEI Course for Businesses
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - CultureShift HR, an HR strategy and consultancy firm, is now offering an online, self-paced training course in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The 4 A's Method," a custom framework created by CEO and Founder Alysha M. Campbell, helps organizations build their own DEI framework with the goal of creating a more inclusive workplace culture.
Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022: Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector, and Increased R&D Activity Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Product, by Functionality, by Formulations, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pharmaceutical excipients market size is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during...
Global Wireless Testing Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Worldwide Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wireless testing market size is valued at USD...
Project Marketplace Allows Easy Hiring For Voice Over Talent
London,Canada - October 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly launched Project Marketplace is an e-commerce store where businesses can browse and purchase projects that have been listed by voice actors, musicians, translators, and audio producers. More information is available at https://www.voices.com/blog/how-to-hire-on-the-project-marketplace. Project Marketplace gives voice over talent the ability...
Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Aggregated Media Announce Partnership
Frankly initiates monetization of Aggregated Media's A8 Esports Digital Linear Channel while maximizing target audience reach. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Frankly Media ("Frankly"), a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels and wholly-owned subsidiary of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), today announced a partnership with Aggregated Media ("A8"), an esports and video game culture media company. The partnership enables Frankly to monetize A8's content via their premium yield advertising services and maximize their audience reach through Frankly's video streaming platform, mobile apps and OTT/CTV.
Global Crane (Mobile, Marine & Port, Fixed) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $45+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, and Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Crane Market: Analysis By Type (Mobile Cranes, Marine & Port Cranes and Fixed Cranes), By Application (Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, Oil & Gas and Other), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Complete Guide To Applying For A Business Visa to Canada
Starting today, business travellers can apply for their visas online at canada visa online. This new service is designed to streamline the visa application process, making it faster and easier to obtain the necessary documentation.With canada visa online, applicants simply need to fill out an online form and submit their supporting documents electronically. Once approved, they will receive their visas in a matter of days. There's no need to mail in forms or wait in line at the consulate anymore.canada visa online is a convenient, one-stop solution for business travellers who need to apply for a Canadian visa. We're committed to making the process as simple and straightforward as possible, so that our customers can focus on their business goals.
Global Digital Banking Platform Market Report 2022: Expanding Use of Cloud-Based Platforms to Boost Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Banking Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), by Mode, by Component (Platform, Service), by Service, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital banking platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 107.1 billion...
Weiken Interior Design has Launched Reliable Services for Interior Design & Home Renovation in Singapore
BOON LAY, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Weiken Interior Design has launched reliable services to renovate both commercial and residential properties in Singapore, with the goal is to create customers' dream homes and deliver a hassle-free renovation experience. Weiken is one of the most reputable brands in...
ARGO Named a 2022 Top 100 FinTech Provider by IDC Financial Insights
ARGO, the leading provider of high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that it has been named as a Top 100 FinTech Provider in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings, the most comprehensive vendor ranking for the financial services industry. The 19th annual IDC...
Choosing The Right Visa For Travel To New Zealand
New Zealand Visa is excited to launch our new visa service for Japanese citizens. This new service will allow our customers to easily and quickly obtain the necessary travel documents for their trip. With New Zealand Visa, customers can expect a hassle-free experience and peace of mind knowing that their travel plans are well taken care of.
Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand from Photovoltaics Industry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market by Application (Films & Sheets, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives), End-use (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB)...
