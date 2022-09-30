ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 30

By Jim Tortora
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrKdV_0iGWXyBW00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The challenge of stopping violence in Rochester tops your Sunrise Smart Start this Friday.

Mayor Malik Evans is planning to outline his latest crime prevention efforts as attention was heightened this week when a 3-year-old was struck and critically injured after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Also, Meteorologist James Gilbert says after plenty of rain, we have a dry fall week ahead, while the nation eyes the path of Hurricane Ian .

And Sports Director Thad Brown previews the Bills vs. Ravens.

