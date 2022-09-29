ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street

The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Two Lafayette County residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, October 1. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 51-year-old David Hill of Concordia, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Heather Poynter of Higginsville. Hill’s vehicle ran off the roadway and came to rest facing west, while Poynter’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street

Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
TRENTON, MO
Cameron, MO
Cameron, MO
mycameronnews.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 3 - 9

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO

Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1

Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
MARYVILLE, MO
myozarksonline.com

Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks

A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas Woman Injured in Clinton County Crash This Morning on I-35

A Lawrence, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:30 this morning on I-35, just north of the Lathrop exit, as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Aiden F. Chan headed northbound. Troopers say Chan slowed down...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident

KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
KING CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday

Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab

New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019. Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.
TRENTON, MO

