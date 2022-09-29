Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street
The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
Two Lafayette County residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, October 1. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 51-year-old David Hill of Concordia, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Heather Poynter of Higginsville. Hill’s vehicle ran off the roadway and came to rest facing west, while Poynter’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on the roadway.
kttn.com
Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street
Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
mycameronnews.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 3 - 9
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
Two injured in Boating Accident at LOTO
Two people were injured following a boating accident that occurred Friday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Ranger Bass Boat, driven by 68-year-old Ward H. Twyford of St. Charles, was crossing the main channel at the 18-mile marker around 3:40 p.m., when it slowed for another vessel, a 2002 Searay, driven by 57-year-old Penny A. Thurman of Grain Valley. Twyford pulled into the path of the Searay and was struck by it.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
krcgtv.com
Rape and Abuse Crisis Service brings awareness to domestic violence in Linn County
Linn — October is domestic violence awareness month and Rape and Abuse Crisis Service better knows as RACS, held it's first ever Everyone Walks for RACS event in Osage County. RACS, is a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence in 9 counties in Missouri. According to Executive Director...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1
Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
myozarksonline.com
Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks
A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
Teens help save officer’s life following Missouri shooting
Police in Excelsior Springs report one of their own was shot on Saturday night, after a suspect, officers tried to arrest, opened fire.
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Injured in Clinton County Crash This Morning on I-35
A Lawrence, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:30 this morning on I-35, just north of the Lathrop exit, as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Aiden F. Chan headed northbound. Troopers say Chan slowed down...
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident
KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
Missouri Lottery player wins $3 million off scratcher
A lottery player said he picked up the winning 300X scratcher ticket at a convenience store in Bates City, Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday
Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
kttn.com
New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab
New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019. Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.
kttn.com
Audio: Caldwell County Sheriff and prosecutor pleased with outcome of Garland Joseph Nelson trial
Officials are pleased with the resolution of their case against the Braymer man charged in the murders of Wisconsin brothers, Justin and Nicholas Diemel. Caldwell County Prosecutor Brady Kopek spoke to the media about Garland Joseph Nelson and pleading guilty on both counts. Nelson reached a plea agreement in the...
MISSING: Raytown teen who didn’t come home from school Wednesday
The Raytown Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who didn't come home from school on Wednesday.
