Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Related
Man in critical condition following Downtown Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A late-night shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh has left a man in critical condition.According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and Maddox Place.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on Maddox Place, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.Police say the investigation is ongoing.
One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.
wtae.com
Charges filed after man is shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Weeks after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills, police have filed charged in the case. It was back on Sept. 9 that Dante Jones, 34, was shot and killed outside the Exxon Station on Allegheny River Boulevard. At...
Woman shot multiple times Friday night in Mount Washington section of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – On Friday night, a woman was shot multiple times on the 70...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennywood reopens with heightened security measures following triple shooting
Kennywood reopened this past Friday night with heightened security measures after three people were recently shot at the amusement park. According to TribLIVE, an altercation occurred between two groups of young people, which led to a 15-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man both being shot in the leg on Saturday night, Sept. 24. Another 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet, leaving a wound. Police reported a gun found near the scene of the crime was one stolen from Columbus, Ohio a year prior.
wtae.com
Allegheny County police search for missing Frazer Township woman
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police said Monday they are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 11. Police believe her boyfriend may be responsible for her disappearance. County police said they were called to assist Frazer Township police with the disappearance of 59-year-old Darlene...
wtae.com
North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies
A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
wtae.com
Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigators: At least one person is dead after a structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — At least one person has died following a structure fire in McKeesport Sunday morning, according to investigators. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Soles St. The call was then escalated to a 2-alarm fire response. The fire is said to be under control.
McKees Rocks man pleads guilty to manslaughter in February shooting
PITTSBURGH — Khaream Miller had a permit to carry a concealed weapon and no prior criminal history when he fired his handgun at Keith Glaser Feb. 5. Glaser, who was struck six times, died 12 days later at Allegheny General Hospital. Miller, 23, of McKees Rocks, pleaded guilty Monday...
wtae.com
Armstrong County driver charged after speeding through work zone, hitting man with vehicle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Armstrong County man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, after allegedly hitting a man in a work zone with his car and then getting out of the vehicle and striking another man who tried to stop him from running off. Ronald...
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Westbound lanes of PA turnpike reopen following fatal crash
WARRENDALE, Pa. — A fatal crash shut down the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 1 a.m., closing the road between Butler Valley and Warrendale. Traffic was being detoured. The identity of the person killed has not been released. The...
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
wtae.com
Convenience store owner seeks community help following robbery
ARNOLD, Pa. — A business owner in Arnold is looking for help identifying a suspect that he said robbed his store at gunpoint Sunday night. Surveillance video shows a suspect walking into the All Seasons Mini Mart just before 10 p.m., then walking behind the counter and pointing what appears to be a gun at the clerk. The video then shows the suspect clearing out the cash register before fleeing the store.
Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator described as hard worker, devoted father
Authorities have not said what they think caused a Beaver County man to fall to his death from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following the Steelers’ game there Sunday. “As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game,” police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in a statement Monday.
explore venango
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308
CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man has died in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood. According to information from police, officers were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street after a 911 call for shots fired. When police arrived they found a man...
13-year-old arrested in connection to shooting of teen in Swissvale
A 13-year-old is in custody accused of shooting another 13-year old in Swissvale on Friday. It happened around 2:40 Friday on Short Street. Allegheny County Police found the male victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.
Comments / 0