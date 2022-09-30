ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition following Downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A late-night shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh has left a man in critical condition.According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and Maddox Place.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on Maddox Place, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Kennywood reopens with heightened security measures following triple shooting

Kennywood reopened this past Friday night with heightened security measures after three people were recently shot at the amusement park. According to TribLIVE, an altercation occurred between two groups of young people, which led to a 15-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man both being shot in the leg on Saturday night, Sept. 24. Another 15-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet, leaving a wound. Police reported a gun found near the scene of the crime was one stolen from Columbus, Ohio a year prior.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County police search for missing Frazer Township woman

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County police said Monday they are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 11. Police believe her boyfriend may be responsible for her disappearance. County police said they were called to assist Frazer Township police with the disappearance of 59-year-old Darlene...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies

A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Westbound lanes of PA turnpike reopen following fatal crash

WARRENDALE, Pa. — A fatal crash shut down the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 1 a.m., closing the road between Butler Valley and Warrendale. Traffic was being detoured. The identity of the person killed has not been released. The...
WARRENDALE, PA
wtae.com

Convenience store owner seeks community help following robbery

ARNOLD, Pa. — A business owner in Arnold is looking for help identifying a suspect that he said robbed his store at gunpoint Sunday night. Surveillance video shows a suspect walking into the All Seasons Mini Mart just before 10 p.m., then walking behind the counter and pointing what appears to be a gun at the clerk. The video then shows the suspect clearing out the cash register before fleeing the store.
ARNOLD, PA
Tribune-Review

Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator described as hard worker, devoted father

Authorities have not said what they think caused a Beaver County man to fall to his death from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following the Steelers’ game there Sunday. “As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game,” police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in a statement Monday.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

