NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Energy Giants Return to Fossil Fuels Like Coal as Europe Braces for Winter
"In order to ensure the security of the electricity supply, the Danish authorities have today ordered us to continue as well as resume operations at some of our oil- and coal-fired power stations," Mads Nipper, the Orsted CEO, says. Orsted says all of the units concerned will need maintenance in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Climate Push Could Spawn New Global Players, Even If Beijing Falls Short on Its Pledge
Two years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping formally announced the world's second largest economy would strive for peak carbon emissions in 2030, and carbon neutrality in 2060. While the country struggles to wean itself off coal, analysts said Beijing's top-level emphasis on climate has fueled a policy push to try...
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
Russia Fines TikTok, Amazon's Twitch For LGBT Propaganda, Refusal To Remove Content On 'Special Operation In Ukraine'
A Russian court fined Amazon Inc. AMZN-owned Twitch streaming service and Chinese short-video app TikTok for not adhering to censorship regulations, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday. What Happened: Twitch Interactive video streaming service and Wikimedia Foundation face a fine of up to 4 million rubles each for refusal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ocean Freight Orders Are Signaling a Big Drop in Consumer Demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Britain's Market-Rocking Tax Cuts Have Been Compared to ‘Reaganomics.' But There Are Differences
There are echoes of the 1980s in the economic environment facing the U.K.'s new prime minister, Liz Truss, with inflation high and interest rates rising. Truss is a staunch advocate for a number of core themes of Reaganomics, and has co-authored a book arguing for reduced regulation, public spending and lower taxes.
Putin's Annexation Of 4 Ukrainian Regions Gets Russian Parliament's Stamp
Days after President Vladimir Putin held an official signing ceremony at the Kremlin palace, the Russian parliament on Tuesday voted to approve the formal incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into the country. What Happened: The Federation Council, which houses Putin’s allies, on Tuesday, unanimously ratified legislation to annex four regions...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south; Zelenskiy signs decree ruling out Putin negotiations
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Ukrainian president confirms negotiations ‘impossible’
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK Government Abolishes Plan to Cut Tax on High Earners in Major U-Turn
LONDON — The U.K. government on Monday reversed a plan to scrap the top rate of income tax, after a public backlash and major market turbulence. The new government had announced a swathe of tax cuts just weeks into its tenure, but they were poorly received by financial markets. Taking the top rate of tax paid on incomes over £150,000 ($166,770) from 45% to 40% was seen as particularly politically toxic as Brits deal with a cost-of-living crisis.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ukrainian Ambassador Tells Elon Musk to ‘F— Off' After Billionaire Infuriates Nation With Twitter Poll
American tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk drew the public ire of Ukraine's top officials after he claimed to know the most likely outcome of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine. "F--- off is my very diplomatic reply to you," Ukraine's outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, wrote in response...
Stock Market Today: Futures Jump as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock futures were firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. Dow futures traded 440 points higher, or 1.49%. S&P 500...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Britain's Tax Cut Pivot Might Not Be Enough to Quell Market Mayhem
LONDON — The U.K. government's reversal on scrapping the top rate of income tax is down to political optics and will not reassure market skittishness over its economic plan, analysts told CNBC Monday. The tax cut, which Prime Minister Liz Truss was defending just hours before, would have abolished...
Covid-19 public inquiry opens amid anger from bereaved over testimony
Chair Lady Hallett tells families upset their evidence will not be heard directly that they will be ‘at the heart’ of hearing
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Welcome to the fourth quarter. It's been a rough year for stocks, and it doesn't look like markets' luck will turn around dramatically, if at all, during the final three months. All three major averages on Friday closed out a losing quarter and a losing month, with the Dow closing below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. They have all suffered three consecutive losing quarters as well. Can it get any more grim, at least for stocks? The economy is still running hot despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to cool it off with an aggressive rate-hike plan. Read live market updates here.
Benzinga
Tilray Medical Relaunches Cannabis Oral Solution Across Ireland With Reimbursement Approval
Canadian cannabis giant, Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, has successfully relaunched its EU GMP-produced medical cannabis oral solution in Ireland under the country’s Medical Cannabis Access Program (MCAP). Tilray’s approved product has also recently received reimbursement approval, which gives patients cost reimbursement and ensures more eligible patients can access quality medical cannabis under Ireland’s MCAP.
Danish queen refuses to backtrack on stripping royal titles
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has apologized for upsetting members of her family with a decision to strip the royal titles from four of her grandchildren, but has refused to change her mind. Last week, the royal palace of Europe's oldest...
