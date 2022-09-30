ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent. Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine. The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.
Russia Fines TikTok, Amazon's Twitch For LGBT Propaganda, Refusal To Remove Content On 'Special Operation In Ukraine'

A Russian court fined Amazon Inc. AMZN-owned Twitch streaming service and Chinese short-video app TikTok for not adhering to censorship regulations, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday. What Happened: Twitch Interactive video streaming service and Wikimedia Foundation face a fine of up to 4 million rubles each for refusal...
Ocean Freight Orders Are Signaling a Big Drop in Consumer Demand

U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
Putin's Annexation Of 4 Ukrainian Regions Gets Russian Parliament's Stamp

Days after President Vladimir Putin held an official signing ceremony at the Kremlin palace, the Russian parliament on Tuesday voted to approve the formal incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into the country. What Happened: The Federation Council, which houses Putin’s allies, on Tuesday, unanimously ratified legislation to annex four regions...
UK Government Abolishes Plan to Cut Tax on High Earners in Major U-Turn

LONDON — The U.K. government on Monday reversed a plan to scrap the top rate of income tax, after a public backlash and major market turbulence. The new government had announced a swathe of tax cuts just weeks into its tenure, but they were poorly received by financial markets. Taking the top rate of tax paid on incomes over £150,000 ($166,770) from 45% to 40% was seen as particularly politically toxic as Brits deal with a cost-of-living crisis.
Britain's Tax Cut Pivot Might Not Be Enough to Quell Market Mayhem

LONDON — The U.K. government's reversal on scrapping the top rate of income tax is down to political optics and will not reassure market skittishness over its economic plan, analysts told CNBC Monday. The tax cut, which Prime Minister Liz Truss was defending just hours before, would have abolished...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Welcome to the fourth quarter. It's been a rough year for stocks, and it doesn't look like markets' luck will turn around dramatically, if at all, during the final three months. All three major averages on Friday closed out a losing quarter and a losing month, with the Dow closing below 29,000 for the first time since November 2020. They have all suffered three consecutive losing quarters as well. Can it get any more grim, at least for stocks? The economy is still running hot despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts to cool it off with an aggressive rate-hike plan. Read live market updates here.
Tilray Medical Relaunches Cannabis Oral Solution Across Ireland With Reimbursement Approval

Canadian cannabis giant, Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, has successfully relaunched its EU GMP-produced medical cannabis oral solution in Ireland under the country’s Medical Cannabis Access Program (MCAP). Tilray’s approved product has also recently received reimbursement approval, which gives patients cost reimbursement and ensures more eligible patients can access quality medical cannabis under Ireland’s MCAP.
